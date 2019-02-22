Could we see Mace Windu return to a galaxy far, far away? If Samuel L. Jackson has his way, yes. The actor has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the Star Wars universe over the years but, despite his popularity and willingness, nothing has materialized. However, if Lucasfilm ever decides this is something they want to tackle, Jackson is at the ready.

Samuel L. Jackson is once again reprising his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Captain Marvel, which hits theaters next month. The movie is set in the 90s and de-aging technology was used to bring Jackson back to his former glory, and it looks rather convincing, based on the trailers. During a recent interview, he was asked specifically about the possibility of telling a Mace Windu origin story on screen, since the de-aging technology is available. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Well, we've got Lola [VFX], they've got Lola, it's theirs, let's see what happens. I'm down with it. I've still got my purple lightsaber, I'm ready."

Whatever form the project would take, be it an origin story or not, this is something that could absolutely work. Outside of his personal expressed desire, Samuel L. Jackson got George Lucas to sign off on the idea that Mace Windu could have survived his epic fall during Revenge of the Sith when he and several other Jedi confronted Palpatine. Lucas may not have control over the franchise anymore, but his word means something when it comes to Star wars, especially as it pertains to a movie he directed.

Unfortunately, Jackson can't just will this project into existence. But he's asked about it often and, much like his prequel co-star Ewan McGregor, who is often asked about returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new movie, when he is asked about it, he's always said that it's something he would like to do. Lucasfilm, meanwhile, has been primarily focused on finishing up the current trilogy set within the Skywalker saga, which will conclude this December with Star Wars 9. Beyond that, the future remains largely uncertain, in terms of movies. So who knows? Maybe this really could happen.

There is also the matter of Disney+. The studio is developing several live-action projects for the streaming service, including The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel series. There are even rumors that the Obi-Wan movie is being repurposed as a series. So why not do the same with Mace Windu if those shows pan out? We'll have to wait and see if Kathleen Kennedy and the powers that be over at Lucasfilm make anything of Samuel L. Jackson's desire. At the very least, maybe they can get him to show up for The Phantom Menace 20th anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration. This news was first reported by Comicbook.com.