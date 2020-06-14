The Mandalorian breakout star Baby Yoda, aka the Child, has been given the mashup treatment once again. This time he is blended in together with the villainous Darth Maul and the results are quite surprising. Who knew something so evil could be so cute? Maul has continued to be one of the most intriguing villains in the Star Wars franchise, even though he was killed off on the big screen rather quickly. He has been given a new life thanks to Rebels and The Clone Wars, with a small cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Baby Yoda and Darth Maul mashup comes to us from artist Chris Bobinski. He is the Studio Asset Director at Guru Studio, who is best-known for the animated series Paw Patrol, which has just caught a bit of backlash from people calling on the show creators to ditch the police dog named Chase. Bobinski took a break from the Paw Patrol business and made a pretty awesome sculpt of Baby Yoda and Darth Maul blended together.

Obviously, the Baby Yoda and Darth Maul mashup has the eyes of The Mandalorian character. The huge eyes are one of the character's most recognizable features, along with the huge ears, which is also taken into account for in Chris Bobinski's sculpt. From there, he has all of the classic colorings from Darth Maul, including the horns and a double-bladed red lightsaber. The only real big difference here is that Maul has a pretty big smile on his face, which is a bit different from how we normally see him.

In addition to Baby Yoda/Darth Maul mashup, we've seen The Mandalorian character mixed with Jabba the Hutt and Jar Jar Binks with mixed results. The Jabba the Hutt version basically looks like Sinclair, the baby from the Dinosaurs sitcom, which coincidentally is coming to the Disney+ streaming service this fall. As for the Jar Jar version, it's actually quite cute and gives the divisive character some more likability. With The Mandalorian set to return in the fall, it will only be a matter of time before Baby Yoda fever kicks up all over again, so we'll more than likely see some more mashups along soon.

Baby Yoda and Din Djarin will be teaming up on time this fall. The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed the news recently, which was some great news for Star Wars fans who were pretty positive season 2 was going to be delayed. Thankfully, the crew have been able to work on a lot of the post-production from home, which has given the team a ton of extra work, along with some very long hours. As for when we'll see the first footage from the upcoming season, that is unclear at the moment, but the end of August seems like a safe bet, especially if Star Wars Celebration is able to take place. You can check out Baby Yoda/Darth Maul above, thanks to Chris Bobinski's Instagram account.