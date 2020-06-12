Star Wars fans who are interested in learning more about the geography of a galaxy far, far away are in luck. The upcoming book Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Traveler's Guide to Batuu is meant to be something of a companion piece for the theme park expansion that opened at Disneyland and Disney World last year. But the book contains a map, charting tons of planets from the franchise offering some insight and perspective.

Official galactic map of the #StarWars universe as revealed by the #GalaxysEdge Traveller's Guide to Batuu book!! pic.twitter.com/wZdnxki54K — The Planetary Pilot 💫🚀 (@Planetary_Pilot) June 11, 2020

The map contains easily more than 100 planets spanning the entirety of the franchise. Well-known planets from the movies such as Naboo, Tatooine, Coruscant and Mustafar are listed, as are lesser-known destinations like Glee Anselm and Rishi. The TV side of Star Wars is represented as well, with Moraband, Sullust, Lothal and others included. Perhaps the most interesting planet of all is Xibariz, which was from a canceled video game that was using the name "Project Ragtag." That has some potential implications. Or it could just be a deep cut Easter egg.

There are interesting revelations to be made. For one, Ach-To, the planet Luke isolated himself on that was heavily featured in The Last Jedi, is on the far edge of the map with no other planets nearby. That is certainly what made it so hard to find. The page of the book includes a description of Batuu's location as well, which is located in the Outer Rim. The description reads as follows.

"As you see, Batuu is on the Western reaches of the Outer Rim, perched on the edge of the known and the unknown. It is precisely this location that has shaped the planet's history. Before advanced hyperspace capabilities, Batuu's position made it a bustling fuel stop for ships heading into wild space. With the advances in technology and well-charted hyperlanes, most modern travelers choose to bypass Batuu, resulting in the planet becoming a crossroads for adventurers and a haven for those who prefer life in the shadows."

A map key is also provided, which signals what kind of world the reader is looking at, be it Core World, Inner Rim, Outer Rim, Hutt Space or something else. The Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Traveler's Guide to Batuu is written completely in-world. It is intended to be as if the reader is a visitor from another part of the galaxy who is looking for recommendations on where to eat, shop, and sightsee.

It doesn't appear that this map includes every single planet known to exist in the Star Wars galaxy. But for those who have been longtime fans, it is a well thought out resource that gives us a new way to look at certain events and even characters in the franchise. Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Traveler's Guide to Batuu is set to hit stores on June 23. Be sure to check out the map for yourself. This image originally popped up on Reddit.