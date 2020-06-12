Mark Hamill has confirmed that he added some dialogue to A New Hope. The movie kicked off the Star Wars franchise, which has only continued to grow and evolve since 1977. With that being said, there's still a lot of questions about the first trilogy and Hamill continues to be a great source of official information on social media. He often takes questions from fans and clarifies rumors, while providing entertainment.

It was not scripted, but I said it when I knew the cameras were rolling. I knew it didn't matter because I had the helmet on & no one could see my face anyway. Everyone liked it, so George let me keep the line in subsequent takes.#TrueStoryhttps://t.co/FvW3U4vRZY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 11, 2020

Earlier this week, a Star Wars fan reached out to Mark Hamill about a bit of dialogue from A New Hope. In the scene where Han Solo and Luke Skywalker are wearing Stormtrooper suits, Luke can be heard saying, "I can't see a thing in this helmet," which was not originally in George Lucas' script. It has been rumored that the actor came up with the line on the spot, thinking the cameras we're not running. Hamill had this to say about the dialogue and its origins.

"It was not scripted, but I said it when I knew the cameras were rolling. I knew it didn't matter because I had the helmet on & no one could see my face anyway. Everyone liked it, so George let me keep the line in subsequent takes. #TrueStory"

While it's not the most fascinating piece of Star Wars news, it will make for some good trivia at some point down the line for hardcore fans. Luke Skywalker spends a lot of time whining in A New Hope, and the Stormtrooper helmet was just another thing to complain about, which helps show the story arc of the character over time. When we get to Return of the Jedi, the character is done whining and is wise with Jedi knowledge, though he goes back to whining in the latest trilogy.

Star Wars fans enjoy the original story arc for Luke Skywalker, though many were not pleased with the things that went down in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Even Mark Hamill has admitted that he was not pleased with the way things worked out for ol' Luke, though he later retracted his comments. Whatever the case may be, the movies are here for entertainment, which is something that we could all use at the moment. While Hamill is finished with the Star Wars franchise, he isn't done connecting with and entertaining fans.

For now, The Mandalorian is bringing the old school magic of Star Wars to fans. Jon Favreau has confirmed that the second season will arrive on time this fall, which is a huge relief for many who were under the assumption that it was going to get delayed. While Mark Hamill is not on the show, he is a big fan and supports Baby Yoda and Mando on their adventures. You can check out Mark Hamill's Twitter response to the dialogue from A New Hope above.