Mark Hamill went to San Diego Comic-Con in style this year, disguised as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars as well as a President Donald Trump and Darth Vader mashup that he named "Orange Vader." After Hamill admitted that "Orange Vader" and the "vertically challenged" Stormtrooper was actually him, fans found out that they had unknowingly snapped pictures of themselves with the Star Wars legend. Hamill also wore another disguise for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel on Friday, but it wasn't as elaborate as what he pulled off on Saturday and Sunday.

Mark Hamill posted a picture of himself getting dressed up in a Stormtrooper costume before heading down to Comic-Con. The style of the costume was of the newer variety with the First Order design from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Hamill even threw in the joke about his height from Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in A New Hope. He had this to say.

"Day 3 Wish List: A) Don't arouse any suspicions it's me because I'm too short for this costume B) Find that ultra-rare comic book I need to complete my collection C) Get @NathanHamill's autograph (if I can find Booth #1415) D) Find the perfect nacho."

Mark Hamill is pretty vocal on social media about his dislike of President Donald Trump, so he put together a pretty unique costume for Comic-Con that involved his love of Star Wars mixed with his disdain for Trump. The result was a Darth Vader mask that was painted orange to mimic the supposed color of Trump's skin from the tanning booth. On top of the mask was a Donald Trump wig and to round out the ensemble, he was dressed in golfing attire with a shirt that said, "Make the Death Star Great Again."

The Stormtrooper costume was pretty cool and a nice undercover thing to do for Star Wars fans, but it was the Orange Vader costume that gained some pretty significant attention by like-minded individuals. The whole look of the Donald Trump-inspired costume was incredibly detailed, even adding an orange Lightsaber that was fashioned into a golf club. Many believed that Ezra Miller won San Diego Comic-Con 2018 by cosplaying as a sexy Toadette, but Hamill might have him beat with two separate costumes that were worn in secret.

Mark Hamill is a big fan of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV series, so he attended that panel dressed in a New York police jacket in honor of the show. He also wore a hat with the Joker on it, so it wasn't the best disguise for the actor. However, he more than made up for it with the First Order Stormtrooper costume and the "Orange Vader" cosplay. You can check out some images of Hamill's Comic-Con 2018 adventure and even see some fans who had no idea that they were taking photos with the icon below, thanks to Mark Hamill's Instagram page.

YES- That would be me on the left. (You know, the vertically-challenged Stormtrooper.)#LovelyLadyLukehttps://t.co/BuXGJmD9lD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 22, 2018

I cant believe I met @HamillHimself in disguise today! pic.twitter.com/yvPLiIQsNX — Tyler (@tgarcia996) July 22, 2018