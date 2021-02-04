Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently discussed whether or not the world will ever get a Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover. There's a lot of things that have happened in the last decade that many people could not have predicted when it comes to the Marvel and Lucasfilm franchises. There's not a lot of people who would have imagined Disney having its own streaming service blazing trails with a show focused on a brand-new Star Wars character, or that the MCU would be channeling classic sitcoms in a TV series.

So what about the worlds of Star Wars combining with the MCU? Kevin Feige says, "If you'd ask me if anything we're talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would've said, 'I don't think so.'" This is the way that most people think, but looking at the success of The Mandalorian and the MCU as a whole leads some to believe that a crossover could potentially happen at some point. With that being said, Feige doesn't see it happening. "But I really don't think so," he quickly adds. "I don't think there's any reason for it."

Back in 2013, comedian Patton Oswalt spoke about a possible Star Wars and MCU crossover on an iconic episode of Parks and Recreation. The comedian gave an impassioned filibuster that fans have looked back to quite a bit over the last 8 years, especially since the sequel trilogy hadn't even been announced at that point in time. In response to Oswalt's filibuster, Kevin Feige says, "That is probably as close as we'll ever get."

Last year, Patton Oswalt was asked about the filibuster, seven years after the fact. The comedian was excited to get the chance to be on Parks and Recreation and was a bit nervous. However, everything had to say about Star Wars and the MCU was all off of the top of his head. He said, "They didn't yell cut so I didn't want to be unprofessional and stop, so the panic kind of locked in and I guess my response was to dump every bit of Star Wars and pop culture trivia I have in my brain. That's like my equivalent of a squid emitting ink, I guess."

Even if Patton Oswalt's filibuster as Garth in Parks and Recreation is as close as we get to a Star Wars and MCU crossover, it really should be enough. We don't really need to see Spider-Man running around with Chewbacca and Grogu, though it does sound kind of fun. For fans wishing for it to happen, you can go back to wishing, because Kevin Feige says it isn't going to happen. Oswalt did end up replying to Feige's shut down of the crossover on social media by stating, "Eh. I tried." The interview with Kevin Feige was originally conducted by Yahoo.