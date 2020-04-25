Mark Hamill suddenly feels a lot better about a certain Luke Skywalker joke. In A New Hope, Princess Leia serves Luke some sarcasm when stating that he might be a little "short" to be a Stormtrooper. It's a joke that fans love and Hamill has addressed it several times over the years, often using a popular meme that proves the Skywalker action figure is just a hair taller than the standard Stormtrooper action figure. Hamill posted the meme and had this to say.

I finally realize that when the Princess asked me if I was a little short for a Stormtrooper, she was just asking the question sarcastically just to see what would happen & am belatedly feeling much better about the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/bUbyf9MMQo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 24, 2020

Star Wars fans have actually debated Luke Skywalker's height quite a bit over the years. But why is Mark Hamill bringing this up again right now? Like most things the actor does on social media, this is a joke that has a lot of fans laughing on a few different levels. First, fans love knowing that the Luke Skywalker action figure is technically taller than a Stormtrooper. Secondly, fans also love Carrie Fisher's joke pointed at Mark Hamill and his height. It's one of the most famous jokes from the entire Star Wars franchise.

However, this particular tweet is aimed at one of Mark Hamill's favorite targets: President Donald Trump. The president is currently holding daily briefings from the White House to keep the public informed of the world's current state of affairs. Everybody is going through a tough time at the moment and Trump suggested an unorthodox cure for the problem, which insinuated that sunlight, UV rays, and injecting disinfectant could possibly be a way to get rid of what he calls the "invisible enemy."

Healthcare professionals were quick to jump on President Donald Trump's comments, stating that nobody should ever think of injecting themselves with disinfectant. Trump's comments quickly went viral and he was mocked on social media instantly. However, the next day, Trump claimed he was just being sarcastic and didn't expect people to take his comments seriously. So, Mark Hamill decided to get a little sarcasm of his own going, which is delighting Star Wars fans.

Mark Hamill is always quick to interact with Star Wars fans on social media. He takes time out of his day to answer questions, which is great. But, his sense of humor is really what the majority of fans are appreciating at the moment. Hamill is keeping people entertained as they're staying indoors, while also mocking his favorite target. Obviously, not everybody is a fan of Hamill mocking the President of the United States, but he really doesn't seem to care. You can check out Mark Hamill's Twitter joke below.