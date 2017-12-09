The results are in and Jar Jar Binks is no longer the most hated character in the Star Wars universe. Instead, the honor of most hated character can go straight to Supreme Leader Snoke. It was revealed earlier this week that Jar Jar Binks has been climbing up the company ladder into a bit of a safe zone amongst Star Wars fans when a new poll revealed that he was less hated than Kylo Ren, Mace Windu, Emperor Palpatine, Count Dooku, Jyn Erso, and leaving Snoke at the very bottom of the list with a 26% approval rating. Will The Last Jedi change his ranking?

Now, a 26% approval rating is pretty bad for a sitting leader and it appears that Snoke is not doing his job effectively, at least not in the general public's eyes. However, all that we have to go off of is 2015's The Force Awakens and Snoke was only seen in hologram form for that movie. It is only recently that we have learned a few more details about the mysterious villain, but let's think back to what many were thinking about him back when Force Awakens came out to see if we can get a better guess as to why he's the most hated Star Wars character.

Many people believed that Snoke was a giant 40-foot tall looking weirdo who may have gotten his scars fighting Luke Skywalker back in the day when The Force Awakens came out. Some even thought that he was Darth Vader's ghost. It was only recently that we learned that he is just a really tall extraterrestrial who wears golden robes with matching slippers. The point being, Snoke was barely in the movie and sparked more speculation and questions than anything. Andy Serkis' motion capture work is obviously on point, so why all of the hate? Jar Jar Binks is clearly worse than Snoke on way too many levels to even count.

The 26% approval rating could be an inside job. The First Order might be unhappy with Snoke's leadership, especially Kylo Ren and General Hux who are both trying to raise their profiles to please Supreme Leader Snoke. It would be easy to see why Kylo Ren is upset with his boss as he seems to be able to do nothing right in the eyes of Snoke. It's not too far-fetched to see the "Darth Millennial" influencing others to possibly get Snoke impeached from his position as Supreme Leader for not upholding his promises and having some kind of extraterrestrial hidden agenda.

All joking aside, Supreme Leader Snoke is currently the most hated character in the Star Wars universe, but this could all change after the upcoming release of The Last Jedi. Snoke's approval rating may raise or it may lower, we'll just have to wait and see. As far as Jar Jar Binks is concerned, he looks safe for now. Rey on the other hand, may have to start worrying and hope that her performance in The Last Jedi raises her out of her approval number, which is one single point higher than Jar Jar's. You can check out the where all of your favorite Star Wars characters rank courtesy of the Morning Consult.