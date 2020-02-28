The Rise of Skywalker was in theaters for barely one day before attention was shifted towards a new Star Wars movie. Disney had a 2022 release date set and it appears that date will stand, according to their new release slate. J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens are the latest filmmakers rumored to be attached to a new Star Wars project, while Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were once officially on board before exiting in late 2019.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is also still developing his own trilogy, though that particular project isn't what will open in December 2022. Johnson says his project is still in the works and has been adamant about that. In addition to the December 2022 release date, Disney still has the 2024 and 2026 dates scheduled too. The studio will also have the Avatar sequels hitting theaters around the same time each year, which could potentially be huge for all parties involved.

The Rise of Skywalker officially closed out the Skywalker Saga, so we'll be looking at new characters and stories. It was believed that Star Wars: The High Republic was going to be next in theaters, but that has since been proven to be false. However, that doesn't mean those stories won't end up on the big screen at some point down the line. For now, it remains a mystery as to what Lucasfilm is developing for the next set of Star Wars movies, though fans have been clamoring for Knights of the Old Republic for decades now. It's possible that could be next, though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

In addition to all of the other rumored projects in development, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is also developing a Star Wars movie. Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy is excited to work with Feige for obvious reasons. He has built the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a cohesive monster. The MCU gets critical praise and makes big money at the box office. Last year's Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time, thanks to the hard and careful work the Marvel Studios crew puts together.

It seems doubtful that Kevin Feige's Star Wars project will see the light of day in December 2022. The Marvel Studios boss has his hands full with a ton of MCU projects at the moment and for the foreseeable future. Regardless, Disney and Lucasfilm are going full steam ahead with Disney+, while letting the big screen take a bit of a breather. The Mandalorian season 2 is currently in production with the Rogue One prequel series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in development. It will be interesting to see where everything falls into place and who jumps in first for the new trilogy. The Star Wars release date news comes from the Walt Disney Studios website.