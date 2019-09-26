Marvel's Kevin Feige is set to develop a Star Wars movie for Disney, and rumors are now swirling on the web he's looking to bring in Captain Marvel star Brie Larson for a leading role. To be clear, there are no reports the actress has officially signed on for any Star Wars projects, but her fans have been pointing out what they see as hints to suggest Feige is eyeing her for a role. This includes the fact that Larson was invited to the Stars Wars Galaxy Edge Opening in Disneyland and that she has been frequently talking about the franchise over the past several months. Additionally, Feige has suggested he's looking for a "major actor" for his Star Wars movie, leading to speculation he could be pulling out a top name from one of the most successful Marvel movies... like Captain Marvel.

Clearly, nothing is concrete here about the upcoming Kevin Feige Star Wars movie, and Larson could just be nothing more than a really big fan of Star Wars. Still, the rumor has been generating some discussion on social media. As you would expect, it's bringing about a variety of opinions. Fans of Larson's are completely on board with the idea, feeling the actress deserves the opportunity. Her critics are singing a different tune, with one Twitter user suggesting she should only play a "stormtrooper that is shown for one second." Others yet are somewhere in between, on board with seeing Larson enter the Star Wars universe but not at the expense of minimizing her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Wednesday, it was announced Kevin Feige would be working with Kathleen Kennedy on a new Star Wars movie. An additional report claims Feige has a specific actor already in mind to lead the project, but there were no details made available beyond that. It is also unclear if the unspecified actor will be from the MCU, although that certainly seems possible given the success of those movies and the name value of the talent. However, it's just as possible Feige will go with another big name who has yet to appear in the MCU, such as John Wick star Keanu Reeves. At this time, all the fans can do is speculate, but the idea that this unidentified individual could be Larson seems to be picking up steam.

Larson became a household name with the release of Captain Marvel, which premiered in theaters earlier this year. It marks the 21st installment of the MCU with Larson in the lead role as Carol Danvers. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, it also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Dimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, and Lashana Lynch. As a prequel set in the '90s, the movie tells the story of how Carol Danvers comes to be the titular crimefighter after the planet is caught in the midst of a galactic conflict between two alien races. The movie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office and is one of the highest-earning comic book movies of all time.

Time will tell if Larson shows up in the Star Wars universe under Feige's watch. The idea may be just a rumor, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising if the announcement happens for real. We'll just have to stay tuned for updates. You can check out some tweets about the rumor below, originating from BrieLarsonHQ on Twitter.

Hints that Brie is possibly being casted in Star Wars:

▫ She was invited at Star Wars Galaxy Edge Opening in Disneyland

▫ Kevin Feige is pushing for a major actor from MCU to be in Star Wars

▫ Brie is seen talking about Star Wars VERY OFTEN the past few months pic.twitter.com/JOaedmPZbw — 𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎 (@BrieLarsonHQ) September 26, 2019

Yes! She deserves this so much 🔥⭐️ — PaigeistheRevolution (@PaigeRaya) September 26, 2019

Oh she should be a stormtrooper that is shown for 1 second cause that is what she deserves — SirMasterSheep (@SheepWeeb) September 26, 2019

I would really like it if they cast Brie. But on the other hand, i don't hope that she's going to be the face of StarWars, the new Rey or something. Cause she already has Captain Marvel. And i don't hope that they reduce CM's role in the MCU. — Rafael (@GuardianRafael) September 26, 2019