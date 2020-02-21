A New Star Wars Movie is in the works. This comes after the release of The Rise of Skywalker in December, which wrapped up the Skywalker saga. The plan has always been for Lucasfilm to continue the franchise beyond that, but precisely how they're going to do so remains a bit unclear. While we still have many questions, the picture just became a bit more clear, as filmmakers J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens have been tapped to develop a new entry in a galaxy far, far away.

According to multiple reports, the filmmakers will be penning a mysterious Star Wars movie, with few details available. One report says that the story may take place on the Sith planet of Exegol, which fans were introduced to in The Rise of Skywalker. However, that has also been refuted, so that should be taken with a grain of salt. Exegol is the planet where Kylo Ren encountered a resurrected Palpatine, and also the location that was used in the movie's climactic battle.

J.D. Dillard is known for his work directing movies such as 2016's thriller Sleight, as well as the horror flick Sweetheart, which debuted on Netflix last year and earned rave reviews. As for Matt Owens, he has worked with Marvel quite a bit in the past. Owens penned episodes of The Defenders, Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It's not clear at this time if Dillard would direct the movie, should it receive the green light. It's also not clear at this time if this will end up as a theatrical release, or if it will be produced for the Disney+ streaming service.

This is one of several movie projects centered on the franchise that Lucasfilm is developing at the moment. Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, signed on to helm a trilogy of movies in the franchise in 2017. Updates on that project have been few and far between, but it is still in the cards. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is also developing a Star Wars movie. Details on that project remain tightly under wraps as well, but we know that all of these projects will be diverting from the main storyline we followed in the saga movies.

We've heard that Lucasfilm is developing projects in the High Republic era, which is set roughly 400 years before the events of the original trilogy. There are also abundant rumors of Old Republic stories, such as a Knights of the Old Republic movie and/or TV show. For now, Lucasfilm is remaining quite and they have some decisions to make, as both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker proved to be divisive in their own ways. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.