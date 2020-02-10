Taika Waititi has broken his silence on those Star Wars rumors. The Academy Award winning director is rumored to be in talks with Lucasfilm to helm an upcoming mystery project. Waititi was one of a number of directors who worked on The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Waititi even voiced the fan-favorite IG-11 droid, adding some more of his flare to the series. Waititi is an in-demand director and he has a track record with the Star Wars franchise, so the rumors make sense.

However, Taika Waititi seemingly debunked the rumors. When asked if he was approached by Lucasfilm he answered in a very Waititi way. "Listen, what does 'approach' even mean?" he said. "I've seen Star Wars, that's about as far as it goes." Is the director playing coy about some possible discussions that may have gone down? For right now, neither Waititi nor Lucasfilm is out to confirm anything, though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said more than once that she'd love to work with him.

Taika Waititi has been a pretty busy director after the success of Thor: Ragnarok. He just won his first Academy Award for Jojo Rabbit last night and he's about to wrap production on Next Goal Wins. From there, he'll head to work on Thor: Love and Thunder and he's still attached to the live-action Akira project, which means he might be a little too busy to start work on a Star Wars project, though it's still possible that he could. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens after the Thor 4 production wraps.

With the Academy Award win and nominations, Taika Waititi might find himself even busier than normal. Even though he's been attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, he still felt like he was under the radar. The Oscar will undoubtedly open more doors for Waititi, so it will be very interesting to see where he goes after Thor: Love and Thunder and Next Goal Wins. Maybe he'll circle back to Bubbles, which he left in 2019 because he was too busy. Or, maybe he really will jump head first into a new Star Wars project.

For now, Taika Waititi is focused on finishing Next Goal Wins and then starting work on Thor: Love and Thunder. MCU fans were more than a little surprised to learn that another Thor movie was being made, especially since it seemed like Chris Hemsworth was finished with the role. However, the actor and director had so much fun making Thor: Ragnarok that they both decided that they wanted to make another movie together. As for what it will be like, the director promises that it will be even crazier than the last installment. You can check out the interview with Waititi below, thanks to the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel. The Star Wars comments come up at the 4:50 mark.