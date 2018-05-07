Joe Russo has revealed that he and his brother would be interested in directing a project for the Star Wars universe after they're finished within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The directors just released Infinity War and have talked many times about the influence of George Lucas' creations on their work. When crafting Thanos for the big screen, the directing duo were aiming to make their own version of Darth Vader, an iconic villain for the ages. And while it's too early to tell, it looks like they may have succeeded.

In a new interview, the Russo Brothers were asked whether or not they'd consider working on a Star Wars project. As it turns out, it seems like the Infinity War directors would take on a project if the story was good enough. Maybe Lucasfilm should get in touch with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to get this project off of the ground? Joe Russo had this to say.

"I think we've just been part of the Marvel universe. And I think they're very respectful of Kevin and the Marvel universe. You know, when we're done telling stories in Marvel, then is there the opportunity to maybe go tell some other stories? We've not hidden the fact that Star Wars was a seminal experience like it was for everyone else. And that when The Empire Strikes Back came out, I sat in a theater from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and I watched it back-to-back-to-back. So I think we appreciate that universe as much as anyone. The question would be, Can we find a story to tell in it? And what is it?"

There are some Star Wars fans that would jump at the chance to see the Russo Brothers teamed up with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to make something for Lucasfilm. Their magic has worked on Captain America: Civil War as well as Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4. It would be pretty interesting to see what the Marvel crew could make for the Star Wars universe with established characters or even new characters.

The idea of the Russo Brothers directing something for Lucasfilm really isn't that far-fetched. Although it seems that Lucasfilm has been very respectful about their deal with Marvel and not asking. However, with statements like this being made publicly, who knows what will occur next. We could very well see a Star Wars project made by the Russo Brothers in the next few years.

There's plenty of Star Wars movies and spin-offs in the pipeline and maybe the Russo Brothers will tackle one of them in the near future. For now, their focus is in promoting Infinity War before jumping in to finish the upcoming, still untitled, Avengers 4, which will reportedly undergo reshoots this fall before releasing in May of 2019. There's still a lot to happen within the MCU before any thoughts of Star Wars start to become a possible reality. You listen to the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers via the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.