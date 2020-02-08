Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has three words to describe Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie. Feige is a very big fan of the franchise and is pretty excited for a chance to throw his influence around. Disney's Alan Horn made the announcement back in September, revealing that Feige would be working with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on a mystery project. Since then, it's been pretty quiet on the news front, especially since the Marvel Boss is busy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While not much has been said about the Star Wars project Kevin Feige is working on, he broke his silence on the matter late last year. "I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe, but that's all that can be said for now," he shared. He also dismissed the idea of franchise fatigue. But what would his version look like? Joe Russo thinks he has a good idea. He explains.

"Star Wars is Kevin's first and true love. He's a man who has a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it is going to be passionate, emotional, and unique."

"Passionate, emotional, and unique" are all words that could be used to describe the diverse MCU under Kevin Feige's leadership. From what it sounds like, he is a major fan of Star Wars, but what will he be doing with the franchise to take it somewhere new? Will he be following in the footsteps of fellow MCU collaborator Jon Favreau? Favreau and Dave Filoni are being credited for "saving" Star Wars with The Mandalorian by a faction of hardcore and passionate fans.

Disney and Lucasfilm have release dates for three Star Wars movies on the slate, with the first arriving in December 2022. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were believed to be attached to those projects, but they have since left their development duties. While fans are excited to see what Kevin Feige will bring to the table, he more than likely won't have anything to do with the three unnamed movies on the way.

Apparently slightly stepping away from the MCU with the Spider-Man movies helped Kevin Feige realized he could multitask better than he thought, which got him thinking about asking Lucasfilm about taking on a Star Wars movie. He asked Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and she immediately thought it could work. "I thought it was a pretty cool idea. So we're just beginning to talk about what that might be and when that might be. But it's a ways off," she said. Whatever Feige does, it's going to take a while for fans to see it. Until then, we'll just have to think and speculate about what it might look like. The interview with Joe Russo was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.