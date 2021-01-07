Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie has taken a major step forward. The head of Marvel Studios, who is largely responsible for the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade or so, is producing and developing an entry in the iconic sci-fi franchise started by George Lucas. Now, it has been revealed that the project has lined up a writer in the form of Michael Waldron (Loki), who has worked with Feige recently on multiple major projects.

According to multiple reports, Michael Waldon has been tapped to write the Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie. The project was first revealed in September 2019, but little information has come to light in the months since. Waldron is said to have signed a much larger deal with Disney. The deal will keep him in business with the various brands Disney controls, such as Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Waldron earned his name working on the hit animated series Rick and Morty. He was later tapped to write the Loki series for Disney+, which arrives later this year. That went well enough that Walrdon was entrusted to pen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi. Waldron is also expected to return for Loki season 2, should it end up happening. Now, Kevin Feige and Lucasfilm are trusting him with the keys to a galaxy far, far away.

For now, plot details for the movie remain entirely under wraps. Kevin Feige is a self-proclaimed Star Wars fan who has turned Marvel into a brand that has generated more than $22 billion at the box office. It makes sense for Disney and Lucasfilm to bring him into the fold. All we know for certain is that the franchise is moving away from the Skywalker saga following the release of The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. There is no word currently on who may be eyed to direct the movie, nor is there any word on who will star.

Star Wars is arguably in its most uncertain, yet potentially exciting, state since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. The success of The Mandalorian prompted the company to massively expand the scope of the franchise on TV. Several new shows, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Visions, The Book of Boba Fett and more are on the way. Disney+ has provided Lucasfilm with an entirely new platform to explore stories in this universe, and they are making the most of it.

But the movies will continue as well. Aside from Kevin Feige's movie, Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) is set to direct Rogue Squadron, which will hit theaters in December 2023. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who also worked on The Mandalorian, is co-writing and directing a mystery movie within the franchise as well. Disney has additional release dates set aside for Star Wars movies in December 2025 and December 2027. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.