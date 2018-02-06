David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going from Winterfell to a galaxy far, far away. It was announced today that Benioff and Weiss, creators of the smash-hit, Emmy Award-winning television series Game of Thrones, will write and produce a series of New Star Wars movies.

These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today. Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

About the Benioff and Weiss Star Wars movie, the pair said this in a joint statement.

"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."

No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm. This news arrived direct from StarWars.com.

This is the second new series of Star Wars movies to be announced in the past couple off months. Just weeks before The Last Jedi hit theaters, Kathleen Kennedy and the Lucasfilm team announced that director of that sequel, Rian Johnson, was embarking on a grand journey to create an all new trilogy set within the Star Wars galaxy that was not connected to any previous stories. And it will explore new characters and planets that have yet to be introduced. It isn't announced when production on the first movie in this series will move forward.

This latest news also comes after it was widely announced that director J.J. Abrams is returning to finish his Force Awakens trilogy with Star Wars 9. This is the so-called Skywalker saga that has stretched through nine movies. Though it is not clear how this final chapter will connect to Luke Skywalker, since both he and his twin sister are no out of the picture and Kylo Ren is the last known main character carrying the Skywalker bloodline through.

There are also a number of Star Wars spin-offs planned for the next couple of years. Up next is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which just had its first trailer debut yesterday. It was reported last year that an Obi-Wan movie is next in this line of movies focusing on classic characters, but Lucasfilm has not announced it formally yet. Many expected Obi-Wan to be in theaters sometime in 2020. That may not happen with two new trilogies on the horizon.

At this time, all we know is that Solo is coming this May, and then we have to wait a year and. half for Star Wars 9 in December of 2019 Past that no future release dates have been confirmed by Lucasfilm.