Could we be getting two new Star Wars movies a year in the near future? Disney and Lucasfilm are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down after Star Wars 9 hits theaters next year. They recently gave The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson the keys to a brand new trilogy of Star Wars movies that will take place outside of the Skywalker saga and now, we have word that they've hired Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to create their own series of Untiled Star Wars Movies in a galaxy far, far away. That, along with the other standalone movies possibly coming our way means there's a lot of Star Wars in the pipeline. And it sounds like there could be way too much for just one movie a year.

It always seemed possible that Disney would eventually get to a point where they were having Lucasfilm crank out two new Star Wars movies every year and, with the announcement of this new series of movies, it seems likely that the time is now. Or at least soon. Currently, there are no release dates for any of the movies in this mystery series of movies from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, not to mention any potential plot details, and Rian Johnson's trilogy also doesn't have any release dates locked down. Even so, it seems very unlikely Lucasfilm will still do one Star Wars movie a year, every year, with all they have in development.

This move also signifies that Disney and Lucasfilm aren't as worried about Solo: A Star Wars Story as many fans are. The trailer was just released, with the movie set to arrive in theaters in less than four months. They didn't wait to see how the Han Solo movie performs to announce this new series from the team behind Game of Thrones, which implies they're feeling confident. With that, we should be able to safely assume that some of the other Star Wars standalone movies, such as movies based on Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt and the often discussed Obi-Wan movie, are still in development as well. It's just a matter of time before they're formally announced.

Looking at that possible slate, one more a year would mean that no other new Star Wars movies, beyond what we already know about, could be announced for nearly another decade. That seems like an incredibly unlikely scenario. The more likely scenario? Disney and Lucasfilm will finally push to release two new Star Wars movies a year. Even if they don't do so every year, we need to prepare for the very real possibility that some years we'll see perhaps a standalone Star Wars movie in the fall/summer season and one of the trilogy/event movies in December, which has been a month that has worked out very well for the Disney era of Lucasfilm so far.

What we do know for sure is that Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming out on May 25 and Star Wars 9 is coming from director J.J. Abrams on December 20, 2019. Beyond that? It sounds like we've got quite a few new Star Wars movies outside of the Skywalker saga in the coming years and, looking at the evidence, at a rate of two per year in the near future. For now, you can read more on the upcoming trilogy from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at StarWars.com.