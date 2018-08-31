Dave Bautista has carved out a pretty awesome Hollywood career for himself after his work in the world of pro wrestling. He's appeared as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and had spots in the Bond movie Spectre as well as Blade Runner 2049. However, the actor has had an eye on the Star Wars franchise for years, but it appears that Lucasfilm does not share his enthusiasm for the project since he's been turned down twice.

J.J. Abrams is currently filming Star Wars 9 in London after previously helming The Force Awakens in 2015. The director made the conscious decision to go with mostly unknown actors for the first installment of the latest trilogy, just like George Lucas did with A New Hope over 40 years ago. A lot of famous actors and actresses wanted to be a part of the Star Wars universe and still do, but for some, it just isn't in the cards. That definitely seems to be the case for Dave Bautista. He had this to say about trying out for the mega franchise.

"I've actually auditioned for a couple of Star Wars (movies) and they've turned me down. It was always a dream of mine to be in a Star Wars film."

Dave Bautista doesn't seem to be too upset about not getting a part in his dream Star Wars gig. And part of that may have to do with his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, while the other part may have to do with his thoughts on the latest Star Wars films that have recently hit theaters. It appears that Bautista shares some thoughts with other hardcore fans. He explains.

"I can't say I'm the biggest fan of the latest installments. I particularly loved Rogue One. I thought it was a really great film and I love that they went a little bit dark with it. I thought it was really interesting."

While the Star Wars franchise continues to elude Dave Bautista, he has his eyes on another project that he has publicly talked about for quite a while, which is the Gears of War film. The actor wants to play Marcus Fenix in the big screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The adaptation is currently in development at Universal Pictures, but specific details have yet to be announced.

Dave Bautista currently has a big gap in his schedule now that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been put on indefinite hold after Disney's decision to fire James Gunn. Bautista has been a big supporter of Gunn on social media, taking any chance that he gets to throw shade at Disney, which is not the way to go if you'd like a part in a future Star Wars film. Anything is possible though, and there's plenty more Star Wars projects in the works, so Bautista may still get his wish. The interview with Dave Bautista was conducted by Flickering Myth.