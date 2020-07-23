The next generation of Star Wars movies will be arriving later than expected. Disney has updated its release calendar and, though much remains mysterious about the future, some previously revealed dates for upcoming adventures in a galaxy far, far away have been pushed back by a year each. Now, the next installment in the franchise isn't set to arrive until December 2023. That means it will have been four years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, making for a relatively long wait, considering we've had at least one movie per year since 2015.

First up, an untitled Star Wars movie previously dated December 16, 2022, has shifted to December 22, 2023. Another untitled Star Wars movie previously dated December 20, 2024, will now arrive on December 19, 2025. Lastly, a third untitled Star Wars movie that was dated for December 18, 2026, has been pushed back to December 17, 2027. These dates were initially announced back in May 2019. But that was a much different time, not only for the franchise, but for the movie world in general.

For one, at the time, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss} had been set to do a trilogy of movies for Lucasfilm. They ended up departing after creative differences, in addition to signing a massive deal at Netflix. It was rumored that they were going to set their trilogy in the Old Republic era, thousands of years before the original trilogy. Rumors have persisted of an Old Republic project for a long time now, but nothing has been firmed up by the studio at this point. Even without Benioff and Weiss, it is an era that Lucasfilm could very well explore.

As far as the future goes, there is little that has been revealed. It has been confirmed that the franchise will be moving away from the Skywalker saga, which concluded in The Rise of Skywalker. What we know for sure is that Taika Waititi, who directed the season finale of The Mandalorian, as well as Thor: Ragnarok, has been tapped to write and co-direct a new Star Wars movie. Details regarding the story remain tightly under wraps. It seems likely that will take the December 2023 spot, as it is the only announced movie project in the works. Rian Johnson's trilogy hasn't been canceled, but we haven't heard much in the way of official updates on that in a long time.

In the meantime, live-action Star Wars will live on over on Disney+. The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive in October, with season 3 already in the works. The studio is also developing an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with Ewan McGregor set to return, in addition to a Rogue One prequel series centered on Cassian Andor. Plus, a new animated series, The Bad Batch, was recently announced as well. We will be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.