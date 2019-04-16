The movies may be going on a bit of a hiatus after The Rise of Skywalker comes out later this year, but that doesn't mean Lucasfilm isn't already thinking ahead to what's next. In fact, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy says they're not looking at just the next movie, they're looking at the next decade of the franchise. And that's going to involve The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson working closely with Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Before The Last Jedi was even released, Lucasfilm revealed that they were going to let Rian Johnson create an entirely new trilogy of Star Wars movies not connected to the Skywalker saga. Later, it was revealed that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would also be working on their own trilogy. Now, Kathleen Kennedy revealed during an interview at Star Wars Celebration that the filmmakers will all be working closely with one another. Here's what she had to say about it.

"We're not just looking at what the next three movies might be, or talking about this in terms of a trilogy. We're looking at: What is the next decade of storytelling?... As they [Benioff and Weiss] finish Game of Thrones, they're going to segue into Star Wars. They're working very closely with Rian Johnson."

For the time being, it's almost entirely speculation as to what any of these movies will center on. There have been persistent rumors that the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss trilogy will take place during The Old Republic era, thousands of years before the events of A New Hope. Does that mean the Rian Johnson trilogy will also be set long before the events of the movies we've already seen? Kathleen Kennedy didn't say specifically, but she did confirm that they want to get away from the timeline they've already been playing in and they want to dig back even further in the history of a galaxy far, far away.

"Yes, absolutely. I think that that's absolutely on the horizon. We're looking at whether we can move massively in one direction of the other. It's still Star Wars, and holding on to the DNA of what George Lucas created is still very important to us. I think this is a huge opportunity to step into the galaxy in a little bit different part of the timeline... We have a series of filmmakers that we're bringing into the fold, that we can start to look at as directing talent, and we're trying to bring women into the mix as well. We're making it very inclusive with the group of people that we're pulling together."

For now, it's not clear who is going to direct any of these movies. Rian Johnson would probably direct at least one of his movies. Benioff and Weiss, meanwhile, aren't known as directors (at least not yet). So who could be brought in to tackle what they come up with? It sounds like a female director could be at the helm for one of them, which would be a major step for the franchise. We'll have to see how this all shakes out in the coming years. For now, we have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to look forward to, which hits theaters on December 20. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.