A new viral video is suggesting that all of the Star Wars movies, or at least the entries in the Skywalker saga, have the wrong names. All of the entries in the series have a subtitle to go along with their corresponding episode number. Episode I is The Phantom Menace. Episode IV is A New Hope. So on and so forth. But this video suggests that the movies would be better suited if they all swapped titles with one another.

The video originated on the Fake Disney Facts TikTok account. In order from Episode I through Episode IX, a brief explanation of each movie is offered, which helps set up what the better suggested title will be. The host starts out by tackling George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

"What happens in Episode I? We meet Anakin Skywalker. The Rise of Skywalker! Years later, we find out that Palpatine, leader of the Sith, has ordered an army to destroy the Jedi. Revenge of the Sith. In Episode III, Order 66 happens and the clones attack. Attack of the clones."

While not all of the subtitles were known when the prequels were released, there is at least some logic in place here. The Phantom Menace, specifically, has been called into question by some of the years when it comes to the meaning behind the title as it relates to the movie. Next up was the original trilogy. Again, there is some pretty simple reasoning in place for the suggestions.

"In Episode IV, Obi-Wan teaches Luke that it's time for the Jedi to return. Return of the Jedi. In Episode V, Yoda teaches Luke how to use the Force. The Force Awakens. In Episode VI, both Yoda and Anakin die, which makes Luke...The Last Jedi."

Episode IV was originally released simply as Star Wars. George Lucas later decided to add the A New Hope subtitled with the numbering when it was decided that the sequels were happening. Would Return of the Jedi have been a better option? Lastly, Disney's sequel trilogy was taken to task for getting the names wrong.

"After the Empire is destroyed a new Empire comes. The Empire Strikes Back. Come on, guys. In Episode VIII Luke trains Rey and then sacrifices himself to give the Resistance A New Hope. Finally, in Episode IX, Palpatine returns from the dead, making him The Phantom Menace."

Interestingly, things came full circle at the end, with Episode I taking Episode IX's original subtitle, and vice versa. Maybe this is all meant to be taken seriously. Maybe not. Either way, it's a good bit of fun for fans of the long-running franchise. And even if the names have been wrong all of these years, Star Wars remains one of the most successful franchises in history. Be sure to check out the video for yourself, which was originally posted by the Fake Disney Facts TikTok.