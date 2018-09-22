Lucasfilm is getting ready to launch its anime-inspired Star Wars Resistance, but a super fan has taken it upon himself to make A New Hope trailer in the style of late 1970s and 1980s classic anime, and it is awesome. Even though Star Wars fans have yet to see Resistance, several of them may want a full version of the animated Episode IV instead. Sadly, the anime creation is only about 2 minutes long.

Dmitry Grozov's anime take on A New Hope looks like a professional movie and leaves you begging for more. All of the major scenes from the iconic film are set through an anime lens, taking the Obi-Wan and Darth Vader fight to new epic heights of intensity. Luke Skywalker is introduced on Tatooine, gazing at the duel sunset while Han Solo shows up at the cantina. Everything looks like it came straight out of Akira and it is a must-watch for fans of the Star Wars franchise.

Dmitry Grozov's trailer also includes Japanese voice acting to complete his take on the Star Wars anime universe. He had the help of Maria Shestakova (assistant animator) Georgy Khabarov and Unusual Suspect (editors). A brief look through the comments section on YouTube finds many fans of the franchise begging Grozov to finish the project, with one even asking who he needs to blackmail over at Lucasfilm to get the anime version of A New Hope officially made. While that's not going to happen, Grozov could end up going back to tackle the entire film with some more help and a lot more time.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that they are going to slow down their Star Wars output over the course of the next few years. Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that they put out too much material much too soon, which started up Star Wars fatigue. Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theater less than six months after Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and suffered a big loss at the worldwide box office as a result. However, fan fatigue would probably be ignored if they were able to officially release A New Hope in the anime style.

George Lucas' A New Hope is easily one of the most influential movies of the last 40 years, and it continues to inspire to this day. It's hard to imagine how much time and effort went into Dmitry Grozov's anime version of the trailer, but someone doesn't take on a project like that unless they truly love what they're working on. While Lucasfilm and Disney are slowing down their Star Wars output, the fans will be the ones to pick up the slack and keep creating stunning pieces of art like Grozov has put out into the world. You can watch the epic anime-style trailer for A New Hope below, courtesy of Dmitry Grozov's YouTube account.