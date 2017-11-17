Fans of the Star Wars franchise will get to visit their favorite galaxy far, far away when the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction opens at Disneyland in 2019. While we're still a long ways away from that theme park opening, fans at the Star Tours attraction at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios were given a special surprise treat, a glimpse at the new planet Batuu. It was previously revealed that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be set in a small village on an Outer Rim planet that has never been seen before, and now it has been confirmed that Batuu is this new planet. Here's how the planet is described.

"This remote outpost on the galaxy's edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It's also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures."

More on Batuu and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be unveiled during the Star Wars Galactic Nights celebration, which is taking place at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 16, one day after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. During this celebration, there will be a special panel at The Epic Theater where Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, Robin Reardon, Executive Creative Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, Chris Beatty, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering and Doug Chiang, VP/Creative Director at Lucasfilm, will offer a sneak peek inside the making of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre expansion scheduled to open in 2019 at Disneyland Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios. Here's a description of the panel below.

"During this fascinating sneak peek, find out what it's like to bring the epic saga to life, from the big screen to the real world! You'll learn about the design, development and progress of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as the Imagineers reveal how they're creating real-life versions of all the iconic things that make Star Wars so spectacular."

There will also be an immersive Star Wars resort opening at DisneyWorld, although there have been no details yet as to when that may be opened. For those who weren't at Star Tours this morning, a new concept art image of Batuu has been released, which you can check out below, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog. Hopefully we'll have much more on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in the near future.