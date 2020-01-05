The next Star Wars trilogy will reportedly take place during the High Republic Era. These three movies will be set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, so we won't be seeing any of characters fans all know and love. Yoda could show up at some point though. Regardless, all we've ever seen from the Star Wars franchise on the big screen for the last 42 years has been connected to the Skywalkers. The Rise of Skywalker has closed that chapter, at least for now.

The High Republic Era of the upcoming Star Wars trilogy will reportedly be set 400 years before A New Hope. In addition to the trilogy, it is believed there will be further connected movies and possible other projects tied to these three new movies. This sounds like a massive undertaking, but Lucasfilm already has their release dates set for 2022, 2024, and 2026. It should be noted that this information has not been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney.

This largely unexplored era could show a time when the Jedi were quite active. The original report also states that the High Republic Era takes place after Darth Bane established the Sith's Rule of Two. There is a lot of ground to cover in this place in Star Wars history, especially since it has yet to be explored on the big screen. Fans will be introduced to a brand-new set of heroes and villains set within the franchise. It's hard to imagine now, but this is definitely a wise choice moving forward and a pretty big gamble on Disney's part.

With that being said, we will still have ties to the Skywalker Saga on Disney Plus for the years to come. The Mandalorian has proven to be a huge success across the board and we have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which stars Ewan McGregor, to look forward to next. While the Skywalkers won't be touched on in the upcoming trilogy, their stories will be told in more detail on the small screen. It's a pretty exciting time to be a Star Wars fan as things are starting to evolve and change.

Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff were originally signed on to write and direct the next Star Wars trilogy, but they parted ways with Lucasfilm. That particular show was going to focus on the origins of the Jedi and would have been a pretty interesting idea, though fans were hoping for The Old Republic. With that being said, we're going to be taken pretty far back into Star Wars history, which will more than likely reveal a whole lot more about the nature of the Force and maybe even some Midichlorians to satisfy George Lucas. Making Star Wars was the first to report on The High Republic Era news.