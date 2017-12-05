While Rian Johnson certainly isn't ready to confirm any story details for Star Wars 10, the director has already started to eliminate some possibilities. Yesterday, the filmmaker revealed that the new trilogy isn't connected to the current Star Wars trilogy, which continues with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and ends with Star Wars 9. During another interview, the filmmaker shot down speculation that this trilogy may be set in the Old Republic, a time frame in Star Wars lore explored by the hit video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Here's what he had to say below.

"Oh, [fans] love Knights of the Old Republic. I played that game when it first came out and it was like, god, I loved it. Yeah, that's a fantastic game. And I understand it, the instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you've already seen... To me, what's really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?"

The 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was set roughly 4,000 years before the Star Wars prequel trilogy, when the Jedi Order first started to splinter off, creating the formation of the Sith, lead by former Jedi Darth Malak. The game was wildly popular, noted as one of the most influential works within the Star Wars Expanded Universe, which is now known as the "Legends Universe," and it has been named among Time Magazine's greatest 100 video games of all time. In 2008, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) was released entitled Star Wars: The Old Republic, which is set 300 years after the Knights of the Old Republic game. As for this new trilogy, Rian Johnson is most excited about getting the opportunity to tell brand new stories, while adding he's still trying to figure out the new Star Wars trilogy story.

"For me, the possibility in a new story told over three movies, go anywhere, do anything, sky's the limit, in Star Wars? That's so exciting. I'm in the very, very beginning phases of trying to think about it so I don't know yet. I'm still figuring out what it's gonna be."

Ever since Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy was announced last month, there has been endless speculation about what this story may encompass, but it's clear that even Rian Johnson doesn't know quite yet. The Old Republic is still quite popular among Star Wars fans, with a petition starting up in May for a Knights of the Old Republic Netflix TV series. There has been no indication that these stories will be brought over from the Legends canon to the Star Wars canon anytime soon, but given the Old Republic's massive popularity, it wouldn't be surprising. Rian Johnson made these latest comments in his interview with Mashable.