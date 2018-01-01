One of the biggest headlines of 2017 was that Disney and LucasFilm are moving forward with Star Wars 10, kicking off a brand new trilogy that will be written and directed by The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson. While no release date has been given for this all-new chapter in the Star Wars universe, Rian Johnson revealed last month that the franchise sequel is in the early development stages. If a new report is to be believed, the first movie in this proposed trilogy will be shooting in Scotland this year. This new report has not been confirmed, and it's possible that the report could be mistaking this movie for Star Wars 9. But it clearly states that this will be the first in a new trilogy from Rian Johnson, with shooting starting in Argyll this June. Shoot sites include The Rest and Be Thankful, a historic pass between Loch Long and Loch Awe that stands 860 feet tall. Here's what an unidentified source had to say.

"As is now customary with any Star Wars production, the movie is shrouded in secrecy but they want to shoot scenes around the Rest and Be Thankful. Further filming has been pencilled in for elsewhere in the country."

While it's certainly possible that this report could be accurate, it still seems rather unlikely, unless the development process is moving forward at a record pace. This new Star Wars trilogy was first announced in early November, with Rian Johnson stating that they're in early development just a few weeks later. It isn't clear if the filmmaker has even started writing a screenplay or a treatment, so news that production may happen in just six short months is certainly surprising, to say the least. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Star Wars 9 begins filming in Summer 2018. Here's what the director had to say about this trilogy in an interview from earlier this month.

"I'm in the very beginning phases of coming up with it so right now the sky is kind of the limit. The appeal of it to me is to do a new story told over three movies, to have that kind of canvas, to be in the Star Wars world and to have the feel of a Star Wars film. My entire pitch to Kathleen Kennedy and Disney was, 'Let's tell a new Star Wars story. Let's tell one story over three movies, where we go to new places and meet new people. It's a brand new story that feels like a great Star Wars story. That was the extent of it. I didn't pitch an idea or a time or anything like that. It was just bright blue sky to tell a new story in and they were so excited about it. I'm starting to form clusters of ideas for the trilogy but the most exciting thing right now is the potential of it."

The director has also confirmed that this trilogy is not based on the Knights of the Old Republic video games, which fans have wanted to see play out on the big screen for several years. Aside from that report, there is nothing else know about the story that will be told in this new trilogy. LucasFilm rarely comments on rumors, like this report from Daily Record, so it remains unclear if they'll confirm or deny this report.