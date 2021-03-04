Nick Frost could have been a part of the Star Wars galaxy. Unfortunately, the paycheck wasn't big enough. The Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz actor recently revealed that he was offered a small role in an unknown project in the massive franchise. But he ultimately turned it down over the pay he was offered.

Nick Frost made the reveal on a recent episode of the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast. While much remains mysterious, as it isn't clear if this was for one of the Disney-produced Star Wars movies or The Mandalorian, Nick Frost did explain he had a chance to appear in the franchise. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It was only a little bit but I was like, it's really small, the pay's rubbish... I've got a family, I don't do this for free. I mean I like Star Wars, I like watching it. I don't want to watch it and think: 'Look at your ugly mug.'"

Interestingly, Nick Frost's friend and frequent collaborator, Simon Pegg, was in Star Wars. Specifically, Pegg plays Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens. Though Pegg is unrecognizable in his costume and his voice was heavily disguised. Perhaps the two could have reunited in a galaxy far, far away. Whatever the case, Frost doesn't seem to regret his decision all that much, if at all.

"There's a part of me that thinks, 'you could have been in Star Wars'... But f*** it. I tend to not to look backwards at all, so that doesn't really affect me as a choice I took because I think, well, it's done. I've made the decision."

With or without Star Wars, Nick Frost has continued to have a prosperous career. As of late, Frost has been doing more on the TV side of things, appearing in Into the Badlands as well as True Seekers, which he produced alongside Simon Pegg for Amazon. Though the show was canceled after just one season. Frost is currently filming the show The Nevers. Frost and Pegg have also said they intend to reunite with director Edgar Wright at some point down the line, though they are all quite busy which has made that complicated. The three of them last collaborated on The World's End, which concluded the Cornetto Trilogy.

The good news is that Lucasfilm will have plenty of chances to try and get Nick Frost in Star Wars. Not only are more movies on the way, such as Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, but there are quite a few shows in the works for Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett is filming now, with The Mandalorian season 3 set to follow. Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ranger of the New Republic, Ahsoka, The Acolyte and more are in various stages of development. So, maybe it didn't work out in the past but this is something that could certainly be revisited in the future. You can check out the full interview on Frost's episode of the Celebrity Catch Up podcast.