A much overlooked Obi-Wan Kenobi death detail from A New Hope has been 'discovered' by new Star Wars fans. It's been over 40 years since the original movie first hit theaters and people are still finding new aspects of the story to pour over. George Lucas and crew had no idea that they were about to change the course of sci-fi forever when they were working on the first chapter in the space opera. Lucas just wanted to complete A New Hope after a series of setbacks plagued the project.

Do you ever think about how the last thing Obi Wan sees is Luke and Leia, finally reunited after 19 years pic.twitter.com/bbMzFqkL83 — ☀︎ Mads ☀︎ (@lite_thespark) September 3, 2020

In A New Hope, Alec Guinness plays Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. He helped Luke Skywalker on his mission and ultimately sacrifices himself so that Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie could escape. It's an iconic scene that has been looked at under a microscope for the past 40+ years. It has even been reimagined by Star Wars fans with even better lightsaber fighting. However, some fans have picked up on a new subtle detail. One fan asks, "Do you ever think about how the last thing Obi-Wan sees is Luke and Leia, finally reunited after 19 years?"

Technically, that is the last thing that Obi-Wan Kenobi sees. Through time and other installments, we know more about Obi-Wan and his mission, so this would have been his goal. However, it is believed that not even George Lucas knew that Darth Vader was going to be the father of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa at this time. This new detail seems to be a happy accident that works really well with the rest of the saga, though it works within the context of A New Hope without having to know all of the backstory that came later too. Obi-Wan had succeeded and he knew it.

It's pretty amazing to think that most of the Star Wars franchise has branched off of just one single movie. George Lucas set the template in the original trilogy and everything since has been built off of that, including the prequels that came afterwards. Now, the world of Star Wars is big and vast with a ton of stories all based on the original 1977 movie, which fans are still, for the most part, enjoying, especially when it comes to The Mandalorian. Plus, there's an Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series on the way to look forward to.

Ewan McGregor is reprising his role of the Jedi master in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, which is set to begin production soon. The project has been in development for many years now and was originally going to be a movie. However, Lucasfilm has decided to make it a limited series, which will give us even more details about the history of Obi-Wan and might even tie into the newly spotted detail from A New Hope that fans are currently talking about. You can check out the newly discovered Star Wars detail above, thanks to the Lite the Spark Twitter account.