One of the biggest and most popular Star Wars games in the world is about to get a major upgrade. As announced by Lucasfilm and BioWare, Star Wars: The Old Republic is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a brand new expansion titled Legacy of the Sith. The announcement was made during a recent livestream, with the expansion set to arrive later this year.

The popular MMORPG was originally launched in December 2011. The following year, Disney would purchase Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion, altering the course of the franchise forever. But the game has endured through all of it. Now, Legacy of the Sith is poised to bring a lot of new content to the game, for both old and new players alike. BioWare has released a brief logline for the expansion, which reads as follows.

"The war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire spreads to new worlds! Dangerous fringe groups rise in the dark corners of the galaxy ​and Darth Malgus pursues an unknown plan... Unravel these mysteries and more as your choices continue to shape the galaxy."

Legacy of the Sith introduces redesigned combat styles, a new feature that blends class abilities and an array of quality-of-life upgrades. Combat styles will allow players to choose a specific class story and combine it with ability sets from other related tech or Force-wielding classes. New and old players will be able to enjoy a revamped character-creation system, featuring more customization than was previously available. Additionally, several game elements have been overhauled, including global rebalancing of gameplay and enemy encounters, updates to itemization, and character loadouts.

Several pieces of artwork relating to the expansion have been revealed as well. We've included them for you to check out. Bioware assures that Legacy of the Sith will not be the only way they are celebrating the game's forthcoming massive anniversary. They plan for this to be a year-long celebration, with more announcements poised for a later date.

"As we head into our 10th year of service for The Old Republic, we're taking a deeper look at improving the overall player experience for both newcomers and veterans alike! This initiative begins with the Legacy of the Sith expansion, but will continue throughout the entire year-long celebration. Players can expect a completely new character creation experience, along with new looks for the character sheet, inventory, and much more."

Elsewhere in Star Wars gaming, EA is said to be working on Jedi Fallen Order 2, and a Knights of the Old Republic remake, or sequel of some sort, is heavily rumored to be on the way. Plus, Ubisoft is working on an open-world Star Wars game and Star Wars Hunters is set to be released for free later this year on the Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: The Old Republic will release Legacy of the Sith this holiday season on PC. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.