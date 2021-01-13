An open-world Star Wars game is on the way via Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft. There are currently no details as to when the game will launch or where in the Star Wars universe it will explore. It is also not clear which platforms the game will launch on when it becomes available. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Lucasfilm Games is working on an open-world Indiana Jones game.

Lucasfilm Games is teaming up with Ubisoft for this massive undertaking. Lucasfilm had previously worked with Electronic Arts on their video games, which have received harsh criticism in the past. The open-world game is something that Star Wars fans have been asking for, and Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft's critically-acclaimed studio based in Malmö, Sweden, is currently developing it. Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly had this to say about their new partnership.

"We're really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We've spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table. I'm a huge fan of them, personally. I think we're really excited about where that project is going, because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver."

While details surrounding the open-world Star Wars game are scarce at the moment, it has been revealed that it will be story driven. As to what planets fans will be able to explore, that is also unclear, but the possibilities are virtually endless. Fans have been asking for a game focused on The Mandalorian, so it's possible that could happen at some point too.

Douglas Reilly went on to say, "We know that fans of Star Wars value the feeling of immersion - of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly-detailed environments." The Battlefront series has been criticized, so it will be interesting to see where the open-world game goes. "It's fun to imagine what the team at Massive can do within Star Wars by bringing their innovative spirit and their commitment to quality," Reilly says.

Disney senior VP Sean Shoptaw says that EA will remain a "very strategic and important partner," however, he did note that, "We did feel like there's room for others." Jedi: Fallen Order was an unexpected hit for EA and Lucasfilm, with a video game story that has been praised by fans. As to where EA goes next, a potential sequel has been talked about for quite some time now. Whatever the case may be, all eyes are going to be on Ubisoft to see what they cook up. There's a lot of pressure to get the game right, and all parties involved know it. The open-world game news was first reported by the official Star Wars website.