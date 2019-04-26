Mark Hamill continues to lament the fact that he never had a proper reunion with his Star Wars co-stars in the latest trilogy. The first footage for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was just released and it features the voice of Hamill's Luke Skywalker as he says, "No one's ever really gone." Hamill famously didn't appear in The Force Awakens until the very end, well after Harrison Ford's iconic Han Solo was killed and the actor wishes they would have had time to reunite on the big screen to this day.

With all of the hype surrounding The Rise of Skywalker, Mark Hamill has taken a few steps back over the past few weeks to reflect on the missed opportunity reunion. Today, he posted a pretty humorous picture on Twitter of Lando Calrissian in the Millennium Falcon from the upcoming movie, but with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and himself photoshopped into it. Hamill hashtagged the photo with "Missed Opportunities." It's a pretty good piece of fan art, which deserves to be shared.

Mark Hamill has been pretty vocal about the way Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi went down. He has pretty much taken the stance of, "what are they going to do, fire me?" when criticizing things. The actor does seem to be a little bitter, but one can't help but think the Star Wars actor is maybe overcompensating for something, maybe even a potential secret reunion in The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill may actually be going out of his way to misdirect fans to make the next movie that much more meaningful when a surprise happens.

But, Mark Hamill might actually be this grumpy. The Rise of the Skywalker is the last movie of the Skywalker saga, so Hamill probably won't be in any of the installments going forward as Luke. Stranger things have happened, and as Hamill says in the latest trailer, "no one's ever really gone." One thing the actor excels at is trolling Star Wars fans, so we could be in the middle of what could be the biggest troll of Hamill's social media life, which would be pretty epic to witness since he won't be able to troll fans for too much longer on the new projects.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of the year, so we have a pretty long wait ahead of us. With that being said, there's more than enough time for Mark Hamill to continue to troll fans and throw a little shade at the Star Wars franchise too. As for the actor's true feelings on a reunion, those seem genuine, but there has to be something else going on with all of this talk about the "missed opportunity." You can check out the what could have been fan-made art below, thanks to Mark Hamill's Twitter account with art from Steven Wayne.