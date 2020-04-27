The latest Star Wars plot hole has Mark Hamill shrugging and walking away from social media. The new plot hole was discovered over the weekend by a child and fans are in full debate mode as to whether or not it is truly a plot hole. This is not uncommon in the world of Star Wars fandom, especially now that everybody is stuck at home and doesn't really have anything better to do, but this isn't one that Hamill wants to engage in at the moment.

Over the weekend, musician John Roderick posted a conversation he had with his daughter about Star Wars on social media. More specifically, the question had to do with R2-D2 and his memory. "My daughter just asked, 'R2-D2 was there for the whole story and never had his memory wiped so why didn't he just tell Luke that Vader was his father at some point?'" Roderick was caught off guard by the question and waited for his daughter to shrug and leave the room. Then, the post started to receive a lot of attention.

There are a lot of people standing up for R2-D2 on social media and another good amount of Star Wars fans calling the droid out. Mark Hamill was alerted to the situation and simply said, "I read this tweet, thought long and hard... then just shrugged and walked away." This might be the perfect answer to this supposed plot hole from the franchise. So, why didn't R2-D2 tell Luke that his father was Darth Vader? That really depends on who you ask about the subject.

More than a few Star Wars fans are under the belief that R2-D2 never saw Anakin Skywalker transform into Darth Vader. One Twitter user says, "R2-D2 never knew that Anakin was Vader. He saw Anakin leave his ship on Mustafar and never come back." The theory goes on to state that this is why R2-D2 seems to get anxious when Luke gets off the X-Wing to search for Yoda on Dagobah because this is exactly how Anakin left him. Others have gone on to question the droid's intelligence, with more than a few calling him a cross between a baby and a dog.

Obviously, the original post started a much larger Star Wars plot hole debate, going back to ask why Obi-Wan Kenobi seemingly has no idea who C-3PO and R2-D2 are, even though they had hung out many times before that. Some have argued that R2-D2 is the first real Rebel spy who has the job of keeping secrets. The post has opened up a can of worms and not a lot of people are following Mark Hamill's lead and just walking away from the situation. Whatever the case may be, you can see Mark Hamill's Twitter response to the latest Star Wars plot hole below.

I read this tweet, thought long and hard... then just shrugged and walked away.#NoPlausibleAnswerhttps://t.co/JcMdFKjXf4pic.twitter.com/hRVNpn2c8A — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 25, 2020

My daughter just asked, “R2-D2 was there for the whole story and never had his memory wiped so why didn’t he just tell Luke that Vader was his father at some point?” I just sat there dumbfounded until she shrugged and walked away. — john roderick (@johnroderick) April 25, 2020

R2-D2 never knew that Anakin was Vader. he saw anakin leave his ship on mustafar and never come back. someone said Artoo was anxious when Luke to find left his ship to find Yoda because that's how Anakin left him ???????? — ???? (@padmestrap) April 25, 2020

R2D2 didn't tell because Luke never asked. — Wendy C - 2020 (@WendyCCH) April 25, 2020

If they were trying hide Vader’s children from him why didn’t they change Luke’s name from Skywalker? And why did they put him on Vader’s home planet? — B. Ferman (@bferman12) April 25, 2020

Also, how is it that Obi-Wan had no memory of R2 and 3PO? They had literally hundreds of adventures together. — Disintegrator (@Disintegrator) April 25, 2020

Once again: R2 was part of Kenobi, Yoda, and Bail's plan to raise, train, and send Luke to KILL Vader. R2 was under orders to keep secrets. He was the first Rebel spy, and he knew how important it was that their cover not be blown. — Nix Nightbird (@NixNightbird) April 26, 2020

R2-D2 is basically a combination of a dog and smartphone. I don't think he knows where babies come from. — Daily Flosser (@DukeOfDude012) April 25, 2020

And in IV, Vader doesn’t realize that the droids he’s looking for used to belong to him, and he never asks how they became Leia’s? Come on. — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2020

Ask yourself why R2 didn’t restore Threepio’s memory all the way back to Episode I & then walk away even more — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2020