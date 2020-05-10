Nothing has, or likely ever will, measure up to George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy. Still, there have been additions to the franchise that receive more criticism than others, and though the response to Disney's more recent movies has been a mixed bag, fans are near-enough unanimously agreed that the Lucas' own prequel trilogy was a huge disappointment. Well, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has now revealed why she thinks the Star Wars creator decided to bring the prequels to the big screen.

"I was around with the movies that were in between [Star Wars trilogies] which is the Indiana Jones movies. I don't think he ever stopped thinking about whether he would do more Star Wars and I think what happened during Indy was that he was not on the floor directing. He was not necessarily in it, because it was primarily Steven [Spielberg]."

"So, with anybody like George, and anyone who's a filmmaker, they get antsy after a while at not being able to be on that floor telling stories, making movies, and his love of pushing the technology, obviously, we were doing a certain amount of that with each of the Indiana Jones movies, but it wasn't like Star Wars and I think that each time we would push the technology, in making those movies, he got the bug to start thinking about what that might mean for Star Wars."

George Lucas had been toying with the idea for the Star Wars prequels for years, and these words from Kennedy, taken during her appearance on the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian show that she believes that ultimately it all came down to Lucas wanting to push the boundaries of technology and visual effects, which arguably is not the best motivation for storytelling.

Lucas has always had an interest in technology and visual effects and had already had numerous patents when kicking off production on the original Star Wars movies, and it makes sense to utilize these elements in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise. However, most criticisms against the prequel trilogy are aimed at the fact that the story and character seemed to take a back seat to the CGI and other technological wizardry, which the word of Kathleen Kennedy go some way to explaining.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy was released from 1999 to 2005 and consists of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace which was released in 1999, Episode II - Attack of the Clones, released in 2002, and concluded with Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The trilogy follows the training of the powerful young Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi, his fall to the dark side of the Force, and birth as the Darth Vader. The trilogy also depicts the corruption of the Galactic Republic, the annihilation of the Jedi Order, and the rise of the Empire under Sith Lord Darth Sidious.

Though over the years the prequel trilogy has begun to be looked upon somewhat more favorably by both fans and the stars of the movies themselves, most would agree that they continue to reek of missed opportunity and wasted potential.

This comes to us from {http://disneyplusoriginals.disney.com/show/disney-gallery-the-mandalorian|Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the first two episodes of which are now available to stream on Disney+.