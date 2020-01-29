Star Wars: Project Luminous is a big, mysterious initiative in the works at Lucasfilm and could be bringing us the future of the franchise. At present, details regarding the Star Wars project are being guarded tightly. Quite a few rumors are floating around online (and we'll dig into that in a moment) but it will be quite a bit more than just rumors in a few weeks, as details on the project are set to be revealed next month.

The news comes from reporter Clayton Sandell, who took to Twitter to deliver the information. Sandell specializes in Star Wars news and works for ABC, which is owned by Disney, as is Lucasfilm. So it would seem this information is genuine. Sandell, in a tweet, revealed a logo for Project Luminous and stated that more will be revealed on February 24. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The countdown is on. Star Wars: Project Luminous. 02/24/20. #StarWars #ProjectLuminous"

So mark your calendars, Star Wars fans. So far as I can tell, there is no specific significance to the date Monday, February 24 in a galaxy far, far away. Now let's dig into the big question, what exactly is Project Luminous? Well, the broad answer is that this very well could be a window into the next major phase of Star Wars storytelling. Does that mean we're going to get a new movie or trilogy announcement next month? That seems highly unlikely, as The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters and Lucasfilm is still focused on the fact that the Skywalker saga is wrapping up after more than 40 years.

What's most likely is that this will be, at least at first, a publishing initiative that will bring us new novels, and probably comics. Rumors have been floating around suggesting that Project Luminous will be telling stories in the High Republic era. This is a period of time that is set roughly 400 years before the original trilogy. For what it's worth, we've also heard rumors that a High Republic era movie is in the works as well, so it would make sense for Lucasfilm to tie the publishing side of things into the future of the franchise on the big screen.

We've also heard persistent rumors that several projects taking place in the Old Republic era are coming our way as well, such as a new Knights of the Old Republic video game. This era is set roughly 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy. In any event, it seems nearly certain that the franchise is going to shift quite some time back in the overall timeline and will be exploring new territory. Whatever ends up being announced next month in regards to Project Luminous, we should expect to learn a lot more at Star Wars Celebration in August. Be sure to check out the post from Clayton Sandell's Twitter.