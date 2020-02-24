Heads up, Star Wars fans as the next big thing in a galaxy far, far away will be revealed tonight. Star Wars: Project Luminous, which has been teased by Lucasfilm for a couple of months now, remains mysterious as ever. But not for much longer. The initiative, whatever it may be, is set to be unveiled in mere hours, so place your bets now.

Several individuals close to the project have confirmed that Star Wars: Project Luminous will be revealed tonight. Clayton Sandell, an ABC correspondent who covers Star Wars, tweeted that the details will begin to emerge around 7 pm PST tonight. Sandell had previously revealed that February 24 would be the day for the reveal. Here's what Sandell had to say about it.

"Star Wars Project Luminous will finally be revealed Monday evening. What is it exactly? Details will start to emerge around 7 PM Pacific time tomorrow night. #StarWars #ProjectLuminous #MTFBWY"

To firm things up a bit further, Michael Siglain, the creative director of Lucasfilm Publishing, also took to Twitter saying, "Tonight. Finally. Keep an eye on starwars.com for all of the details. #ProjectLuminous." Siglain shared an image, teasing the project, which is done in the style of an opening crawl for the Star Wars movies. The image comes with the following intriguing passage.

"The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It's an energy field created by all living things... until..."

Then the title "Project Luminous" is displayed in bold letters. What is more telling is the list of names also featured on the teaser image, Claudia Grey, Justin Ireland, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule. Hardcore Star Wars fans will surely recognize at least a few of these names, as they are authors who have contributed to the franchise with books and/or Star Wars comics.

With that in mind, that helps narrow things down a bit. While the overall details of the initiative remain under lock and key until tonight, it seems fairly safe to assume this will mostly be on the publishing side of things. As we see in the below tweet, companies involved in Star Wars: Project Luminous include Disney, Lucasfilm, book publishers Del Rey, comic pubislishers IDW and Marvel Comics. So it seems that the project will be spread across several different mediums. We can most likely rule out any sort of new movie announcement or anything like that. However, Star Wars: Project Luminous could tee up the ball for movie and TV projects down the line.

It has been rumored that the initiative will be telling stories in the High Republic era, which takes place roughly 400 years before the events of the original trilogy. We've also heard rumors of movie projects taking place in this same time period. This could be a way for Lucasfilm to familiarize the fanbase with the galaxy in this era before moving it to the big screen. But we will have at least some of our questions answered very soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted on the Star Wars: Project Luminous details as they drop. You can check out the post from Clayton Sandell's Twitter for yourself.

