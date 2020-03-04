It looks like a new Star Wars video game has been revealed, whether or not Lucasfilm wanted it to be. Recently, something called Star Wars: Project Maverick appeared on the PlayStation Network in Europe. This is peculiar for several reasons, as no such game has been announced by Lucasfilm. The question now becomes, what is this game going to be? And when can fans expect to possibly see it?

Let's start with what we know for sure. The image teasing Star Wars: Project Maverick that showed up on the European PSN is, itself, intriguing. The image is blood red, with a Star Destroyer in the background. We can also see several X-Wings in the frame. No characters can be seen, but the ships are telling enough. Fans of Star Wars games of yesteryear may have their thoughts turn to the Rogue Squadron series, which initially launched on the Nintendo 64 and centered on the player flying missions for the Rebellion, with a focus on aerial combat.

Whether or not this video game will be cut from the same cloth remains to be seen. As for where it's coming from? A new report states this is a project coming from EA. During the Disney era of Lucasfilm, EA has been behind the Battlefront games, which have sold well, but have made for something of a mixed bag amongst the fanbase. EA has also scrapped a couple of projects that were in development. It's said that Star Wars: Project Maverick is a "smaller" game that is intended to be released alongside the launch of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X later this year.

"Smaller" could mean a lot of things within a galaxy far, far away, so that doesn't narrow things down all that much. Recently, Lucasfilm scored a hit with the release of Jedi Fallen Order, the first single-player focused game to be released since Disney purchased the company in 2012. The game has sold well and received stellar reviews. With no movies scheduled to be released until December 2022, one would think Lucasfilm would want to capitalize even more on the video game side of things during this gap. We've also heard rumors that a new Knights of the Old Republic video game may be in development as well.

Recently, Lucasfilm revealed a massive publishing initiative, The High Republic, that will take place hundreds of years before the events of the prequels and will help fill the gap until the next movies hit theaters. Disney decided to take a break from Star Wars on the big screen following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, which makes sense. But that doesn't mean they're not going to keep the money rolling in from other media. If we don't hear any official word beforehand, we'll surely learn more about Star Wars: Project Maverick during Star Wars Celebration in August. This news was previously reported by Kotaku.

The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN! pic.twitter.com/H0wmojX4S1 — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 4, 2020