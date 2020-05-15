Star Wars gets the Quentin Tarantino treatment in a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood mashup trailer. Tarantino is more of a Star Trek fan, but this fan-made trailer looks like he was meant to collaborate with Lucasfilm instead. George Lucas just celebrated his 76th birthday and a lot of Star Wars fans were shocked to see that he has only helmed six movies in his long career. Whatever the case may be, he made sure that they all made a lasting impression on the world.

The Once Upon a Time in a Galaxy Far, Far, Away trailer is made up of footage from Revenge of the Sith with clever editing to make it look like Quentin Tarantino did it. Additionally, music from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood soundtrack sets the pace, letting people know this isn't a normal Star Wars project. In this case, it's the Mamas and the Papas' 1966 song "Straight Shooter." It's interesting to see just how much the music instantly shifts the tone into a more playful movie with darkness brewing below.

Unlike Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson is seen on the screen from his performance in Revenge of the Sith. Jackson did not take part in the latest Quentin Tarantino movie. Elsewhere, we start to see some Sharon Tate and Padme similarities when Anakin Skywalker talks about his dreams. The Once Upon a Time in a Galaxy Far, Far, Away trailer packs a lot of footage into a few minutes and it honestly looks like something a lot of people would watch if it were all done in the style of Tarantino.

While it looked like Quentin Tarantino was going to join up with the Star Trek franchise for a while, it doesn't look like that's going to happen anymore. With the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm has been branching out and working with a lot of directors, especially on The Mandalorian Disney+ series, which has included Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi, to name a few. With season 2 of the hit series on the way, Robert Rodriguez stepped up to the plate, so maybe he can pass on a good word to his old friend Quentin to get him involved at some point down the road.

Star Wars devotees are hoping to see Hayden Christensen reprise the Anakin Skywalker role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. It has been rumored that he will return, but it has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm. Ewan McGregor will be back as the Jedi Master, but it's unclear who else will be back with him officially. While the Once Upon a Time in a Galaxy Far, Far, Away trailer was done for fun, it would make for an entertaining full-length project. You can watch the entertaining trailer above, thanks to the Imperator Cuts YouTube channel.