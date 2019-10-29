The Rise of Skywalker ticket sales have been booming ever since the release of the Star Wars 9 final trailer. But Lucasfilm and Disney are intent on getting as many fans back to the theater for this Skywalker saga ending sequel as possible, so they are starting to show their hand just a little. We already know that Lando Calrissian has come back for this final fight against the First Order. Now we have confirmation and a first look at Denis Lawson as Wedge Antilles, who plays a big part in the prequel book Star Wars: Resistance Reborn.

The official Star Wars website has released an exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, which reintroduces Wedge Antilles for newer audiences who aren't familiar with the Rebel pilot, and giving long-time fans of the series something to really get excited about. They don't come right out and say that Wedge will be a part of The Rise of Skywalker, but they do give us the official cover of this novel, which features Denis Lawson back in character.

"Wedge Antilles is a hero of the Battle of Yavin. The Battle of Hoth. The Battle of Endor. He's a legend. And he's back. Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, a pivotal prequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from author Rebecca Roanhorse, arrives November 5 and finds the remnants of the Resistance carrying on the fight against the First Order."

The new Star Wars book reintroduced Wedge. Once an ace X-Wing Pilot and hero to the Rebellion, the older man must now face his past, present and what could be a very dark future if he doesn't return to help his friends in the Resistance.

Fun trivia fact, Denis Lawson is the real-life uncle of Ewan McGregor, who himself announced a return to the franchise this past summer, confirming that an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is coming to Disney+. There is a lot to learn from the excerpt made available by Lucasfilm. But the text reveals another interesting, and perhaps shocking piece of trivia. Snap Wexley, the X-Wing Pilot and Resistance member played by Greg Grunberg and introduced in The Force Awakens, is actually the adopted son of Wedge.

Related: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer Gets a Cats Movie Mashup

Both Snap and Poe Dameron were trained as pilots under the guidance of Wedge Antilles at the Academy. The first peek at this upcoming book gives us some insight into their relationship. "How is Poe?" Wedge asked. "He was one of my best students. Besides you, of course," he added hastily for Snap's sake. "Now I know you're lying," Snap countered. "I was a terrible stu­dent."

"You were a terrible student," Wedge agreed. The three of them laughed, but Norra frowned, mouth tight. "What do you mean Poe Dameron showed up at the last minute? Isn't he Black Squadron's leader?"

"Snap was flying Black One on this mission," Karé said, a note of pride in her voice. "That's great, son," Wedge said, beaming. "I knew you would lead your own squadron one day."

So, there you have it. Wedge Antilles is being dusted off and brought back for the Resistance. This excerpt comes from StarWars.com, where you can read the full text as pulled from the upcoming book. They also provided a look at Denis Lawson's return as Wedge on the official cover art, which you can see below.