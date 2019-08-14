An upcoming Star Wars book brings up some very interesting Anakin Skywalker information ahead of The Rise of Skywalker. The book, entitled The Secrets of the Jedi, was announced last week and it tells the history of the Jedi through the perspective of Luke Skywalker. The book hits store shelves in November, ahead of the final movie in the Skywalker saga, and it could have some pretty big implications for the upcoming movie involving Anakin and the possible return of Obi-Wan Kenobi's force ghost.

In The Secrets of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker talks about Force Ghosts, or Force spirits as they're called in the book, and how the Jedi have to go through special training to obtain this mythical power. Luke knows of Qui-Gon Jinn and notes that other Jedi received special training from "Ancient Force Priestesses" to become "Force spirits" after death. Luke has this to say about the topic of Force Ghosts in an excerpt from the book.

"That knowledge was passed down to a select few, including Obi-Wan, Yoda, and my father. Their spirits guided me for many years but vanished when I shut myself off from the Force. It's a relief to feel their presence after all this time."

The excerpt from The Secrets of the Jedi implies that Luke was speaking with Anakin, Obi-Wan and Yodafor "many years," until he went off the deep end, as seen in The Last Jedi. A lot of time passed between the Battle of Yavin and when Ben Solo torched the Jedi Academy, so Luke may have been getting advice from his father, his Jedi mentor and his Jedi Master for over two decades, which may be addressed in The Rise of Skywalker. It is believed Luke himself will be a Force Ghost this time around and there have been rumors of Anakin popping up for years, especially after we heard Obi-Wan's voice in The Force Awakens and saw Yoda in The Last Jedi. Yoda last appeared as a Force Ghost in The Last Jedi, arriving to torch the Jedi tree and proving that force spirits can make physical contact with the living, after Yoda hits Luke in the forehead with his walking cain.

In the years after Yavin and Return of the Jedi, we know Luke Skywalker went on the hunt for Jedi artifacts across the galaxy before finding the temple he wanted to use. Some of this is documented in the Star Wars: Battlefront II story campaign and it looks like he may have been given some hints by Anakin on where to look for some of these artifacts and ancient texts. It's possible Luke and Anakin could have been uncovering more of the Emperor's secrets during this time, along with the help of Obi-Wan and Yoda. Both are also rumored to return in the Skywalker saga-ending sequel.

The Rise of Skywalker storyline is a mystery at this point in time, but we do know the Emperor is back and he will surely be looking to take down the Resistance and Jedi for good. Will Anakin show himself to Kylo Ren to inform him about the Emperor? We'll just have to wait and see. At the very least, we now know that Luke and Anakin spoke for many years after Return of the Jedi. You can get more information about The Secrets of the Jedi over at the official Star Wars site.

