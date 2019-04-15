Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending changed throughout the production process. Daisy Ridley recently talked about the evolution of the ending in an interview. Now that the trailer and title have officially been revealed, the cast and crew of the highly anticipated movie are finally able to (sort of) talk about it. Obviously, nobody can talk about specifics, but the title and first footage is out there and questions can be answered about those aspects along with broader questions pertaining to the making of the final Star Wars movie in the Skywalker saga.

When shooting a movie like The Rise of Skywalker, there is bound to be pressure, which could lead to changes being made along the way. Another factor could be the use of CGI and how it factors into the crafting of the story. With that being said, the ending of the movie did go through some changes while shooting was underway. Daisy Ridley explains.

"J.J. had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting. The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it's nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don't always know how it's going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don't know how it's going to turn out. So I'm as excited to see it as everyone else."

As for what this "new beat" Daisy Ridley is referring to, that is obviously unknown at the moment. J.J. Abrams has admitted the Resistance is about to go up against their greatest threat so far, which makes us automatically think of Emperor Palpatine, but how could his return effect the ending? It's honestly way too early to even try and speculate about what could have changed during the course of the production, especially since it's still being put together.

A lot can change in the post-production process, and where what Daisy Ridley thinks the ending is could very much change again. There's still a little over 8 months before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, which is plenty of time to change things around yet again. Ridley and the rest of the cast might be just as surprised as general audiences when the movie premieres at the end of December.

J.J. Abrams has a lot of work to do on The Rise of Skywalker, and much like Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers, he will deserve a long vacation when all is said and done. The pressure to bring the Skywalker saga to a close is a huge deal and Star Wars fans are going to be looking at the movie under the microscope when it hits theaters in December. For now, fans are just happy to finally have the official title and first footage for the moment. You can check out the interview with Daisy Ridley below, thanks to Fox 32 anchor Jake Hamilton's Twitter account.

Daisy Ridley tells me about how SHE learned about the ending of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER! pic.twitter.com/xYijqmKusL — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) April 14, 2019