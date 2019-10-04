Is another classic character from the original trilogy set to make a return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? We may be jumping the gun a little bit on that one, but there is at least some new evidence to suggest J.J. Abrams could be hiding a little surprise for us. If so, it would be a potentially big treat for die-hard fans who have been wanting to see this character return to a galaxy far, far away for some time.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Granted, this is partly speculative but on the off chance it's right, we don't want to spoil something for people who don't want it spoiled. That said, a Spanish publisher named Planeta Comic recently shared an international version of the cover for the official prequel novel Resistance Reborn, which will help to set up the events of Episode IX. The cover looks almost identical to the U.S. version, with Poe, Leia, Rey and Finn on it, save for one major addition in the form of Wedge Antilles.

As far as original trilogy characters go, Wedge is arguably the most important character, save for Lando (who is already confirmed to be returning), that we haven't seen back on screen yet. Played by Denis Lawson, Wedge is a Rebel pilot who helped take down both Death Stars. Wedge has appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, but Lawson didn't appear in either The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi. Is it possible they're going to sneak him into the final entry in the Skywalker saga? Granted, this is a prequel novel, so it could just be that Wedge is involved in the events leading up to Episode IX. But one has to wonder if this is a clue hinting at more to come.

Resistance Reborn takes place after the events of The Last Jedi and sees Finn, Poe, Rey, Rose, Chewbacca and Leia Organa trying to rally support to help rebuild the Resistance, which is in shambles. The shadow of the First Order looms large, and those brave enough to fight them are scattered across the galaxy. The remnants of the Resistance must journey throughout the galaxy, seeking out more leaders and, per the novel's official synopsis, that includes "those who, in days gone by, helped a nascent rebellion topple an empire." Sure sounds like Wedge fits that bill, doesn't it?

Denis Lawson, for what it's worth, is not listed amongst the cast for the movie. So we don't want to get anyone's hopes up unnecessarily. But as Jyn Erson once said, Rebellions are built on hope, right? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. Resistance Reborn hits shelves on November 5. Be sure to check out the new book cover from the Planeta Comic Twitter account for yourself.

