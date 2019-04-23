It looks very much like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. We only just recently got our first taste of the upcoming entry in the long-running, iconic franchise during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. There, Disney and Lucasfilm finally gave us the official title, a bunch of new pictures, character details, plot details and the first question-raising trailer. Now we have word that it's not going to be all that long before Lucasfilm dishes a bit more regarding the final chapter in the Skywalker saga.

According to a new report, Lucasfilm intends to hold a panel for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during SDCC 2019. At the present time it isn't clear if director J.J. Abrams will be on hand, nor is it clear what cast members will make the trip. But it's reportedly happening. This might seem like the obvious place for Lucasfilm to make their next big marketing move, but there was some question about that since Disney is also holding their biennial event, D23, in Anaheim later this year. As such, many expected that, perhaps, the brass at Disney would hold off and bring all of their Star Wars goods to their own convention. It turns out they're going to spread the love around.

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is arguably the most high-profile project taking place within the franchise at the moment, Lucasfilm is expanding its plans for the small screen in a big way as well. They have The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series, heading to the Disney+ streaming service later this year. That is set to debut in November and word is they're going to use D23 to focus on The Mandalorian and other content they have coming to Disney+.

San Diego Comic-Con has, for many years, been the premier destination for big studios to debut footage from their upcoming blockbusters. However, in recent years, some studios have seemingly started to question whether or not making a big presentation at SDCC is actually worth it, as more and more studios have been skipping out. Or they've been bringing less stuff to the convention. Couple that with D23 happening the month after SDCC this year and it was far from a guarantee that Episode IX was going to be showcased at this year's event.

It's well worth noting that Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to formally confirm this news. However, a couple of reports that have a good track record with this sort of information have confirmed the news with various sources. So, barring anything totally crazy, expect to see this happen. Does that mean we're going to get a new trailer for the movie in July? Not necessarily, so manage expectations. San Diego Comic-Con 2019 takes place July 18 through 21. D23 is set for August 23 through 25. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. This news was first reported by Making Star Wars.