The next Star Wars movie has officially been revealed. During the Disney investor day presentation, Rogue Squadron was confirmed as the next big screen adventure within the franchise. Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman and the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, is set to direct. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had this to say.

"I couldn't be more excited that our next Star Wars feature film will be directed by Patty Jenkins. Patty, director of the Wonder Woman franchise, will bring her inspired vision to Rogue Squadron. This story will introduce a new generation of star fighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy."

Rogue Squadron should be a familiar title to fans of the franchise who are also gamers. The title first entered the Star Wars galaxy as a series of games that centered on fighter pilots flying missions for the Rebellion. Aside from its connection to the past, this movie becomes hugely significant as Patty Jenkins will be the first woman ever to direct a movie within the franchise.

Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, which went on to find critical acclaim and huge success at the box office. That put her on Hollywood's radar in a big way. Jenkins, in a video shared to Twitter, explained that she had long wanted to tell a tale about fighter pilots cinematically in honor of her father, who was a pilot in the military. Yet, she never found the right story. Until now. Jenkins had this to say.

"Now I found a movie about two things I love. So I'm going to see you very soon."

This will be the first movie to follow the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. The Disney sequel trilogy concluded with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The studio decided to take a break from the movies following its release. Up to this point, the future plans, at least in terms of the movies, have been kept quite secretive. Many rumors have surfaced but Rogue Squadron was far from what many of those rumors had suggested. Additionally, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is set to co-write and direct another Star Wars movie, which does not yet have a title.

But the immediate future of the franchise is largely going to be focused on TV. Aside from The Mandalorian, there are many other shows in development including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka}, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, The Acolyte and the animated series The Bad Batch. The wave of projects signals Disney's confidence in the Star Wars brand, despite the mixed reaction to some of the recent movies. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Rogue Squadron is set to arrive in December 2021. You can check out the announcement video from Patty Jenkins' Twitter.