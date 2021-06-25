The next chapter in a galaxy far, far away has found its writer. Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters) is set to pen the screenplay for Rogue Squadron. The upcoming live-action Star Wars movie was originally announced last year, with Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) set to direct. This brings the movie one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to a new report, Matthew Robinson is currently working on the Rogue Squadron script. There is no word on how long he has been attached to the project but the hope is that the movie will head into pre-production later this year. Filming is expected to take place in 2022. The movie was initially revealed last year during Disney's massive investor day presentation. It will be the first live-action Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. That movie concluded Disney's sequel trilogy.

Matthew Robinson got his start in features with the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying, which starred Ricky Gervais. More recently, he wrote the 2016 kid-friendly action/sci-fi flick Monster Trucks. He also penned last year's acclaimed Love and Monsters, as well as Dora and the Lost City of Gold. In terms of other upcoming movies, he worked on the Little Shop of Horrors remake, as well as Edge of Tomorrow 2. But this is, without question, his most high-profile gig to date.

Plot details for the movie are currently scarce. It takes its name from a popular series of video games and novels from Star Wars Legends material. Legends stories are from the old canon that was abandoned by Lucasfilm after Disney purchased the company from George Lucas in 2012. Though many of these stories have been used to inspire the new canon. Patty Jenkins has, however, clarified that it will not be a direct adaptation of any of the games or novels. It will be a new tale. Lucasfilm says on its official website that Rogue Squadron"will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

While the sequel trilogy, particularly The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, proved to be divisive, most of the Disney Star Wars movies have been financially successful. Solo is the lone exception. On the TV side, the studio has had tremendous success. The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows currently airing. Many other live-action Star Wars TV shows are in development as a result, with The Book of Boba Fett coming our way in December.

For the big screen, Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) is also currently writing a new Star Wars movie that will be produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Beyond that, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian) is co-writing and will direct an untitled Star Wars movie as well. Rogue Squadron is currently set to hit movie theaters on December 22, 2023. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.