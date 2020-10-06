Kelly Marie Tran has shared her thoughts on a potential return to the Star Wars franchise. In the 2017 sequel The Last Jedi, Tran first began playing the role of Rose Tico, a mechanic working with the Resistance. She reprised the role in last year's The Rise of Skywalker, which capped off the story of the sequel trilogy.

Because there was criticism over the lack of screen time Rose Tico had in The Rise of Skywalker, some fans want to see the character return at some point in the franchise. This includes filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who volunteered to helm a Rose Tico series for Disney+. Speaking with Collider about Chu's idea and whether we could see Tran back in the Star Wars universe some day, here's what the actress had to say.

"He's so cool. I don't know. I honestly don't know. It's so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it's the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don't know."

While her future in the franchise is unclear, Kelly Marie Tran did agree that Rose is a character with a lot more story to tell.

"Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely. I think there are a lot of characters in that universe that we have yet to hear enough about."

We've possibly seen the last of Tran as Rose in Star Wars, but it's full steam ahead with the actress with her many other projects. She can be seen in the new Hulu horror series Monsterland as a neglected woman who finds herself assuming the life of her best friend. Tran also starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss. She'll be doing more voiceover work as well, as Tran is also voicing Val Little in Monsters at Work, the upcoming Monsters, Inc. spinoff series. The show is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars franchise will continue to expand with the return of The Mandalorian this month. Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, the series became a hit immediately when it debuted on Disney+ last year. Following a Mandalorian bounty hunter, the show is also known for introducing the phenomenon that is Baby Yoda to the world. The second season is set to debut on the streamer on Oct. 30.

Given the immense success of The Mandalorian, the odds are in Tran's favor for one day returning to the role of Rose Tico in a Star Wars spinoff series. As for the movie series, Taika Waititi has been signed on to direct the next big screen installment of the franchise using a script co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Given the state of the movie industry lately, there's absolutely no telling for sure when we'll see that project hit the big screen. You can read the full interview with Tran at Collider.