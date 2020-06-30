It's a fact. Quite a few Star Wars fans hate the new Disney trilogy that kicked off with The Force Awakens and was followed by The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. The finale to the Skywalker saga garnered quite a bit of hate upon its release this past December, which in all honesty seems like a millennia ago. Now, a wild new rumor, which is unsubstantiated, has begun to circulate. While many don't believe what is being stated, the person bringing this news did have some solid info on The Rise of Skywalker test screenings and the finale's wonky storyline.

A Youtuber known as Doomcock is at it again. He brought news of doomed test screenings for The Rise of Skywaker. Now he claims that Disney is ready to trash their sequel trilogy, and erase it from the current canon. This will be good news to many, though the three movies in question, directed by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, do have their fans.

Doomcock is 'speculating' that The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker will all be scrubbed, and that this reboot was hinted at in the final film, when Rey confronts Dark Rey in the debris of the second Death Star. There doesn't seem to be any truth to these ideas, though it hasn't stopped Star Wars fans disappointed with Disney's handling of the franchise from salivating over the possibilities. Doomcock's video on the subject has garnered quite a bit of views and attention since it originally launched last week.

The idea to erase The Force Awakens and its sequels from the current Star Wars canon comes from a story thread in Star Wars Rebels, the popular animated series that aired on the Disney XD channel. Doomcock says this.

"In the Season 4 episode 13 installment titled 'A World Between Worlds,' the concept of the Veil of The Force was introduced, a mystical dimension of The Force that connects all time and space. I have received confirmation from two additional sources claiming that this is spot on-that indeed LucasFilm realizes they have a massive problem on their hands, that the Star Wars franchise is all but dead, and despite Kathleen Kennedy's hatred of this idea, Lucasfilm is preparing to render the Sequel Trilogy null and void."

Doomcock had previously pontificated on a 'civil' war going on between Star Wars creator George Lucas and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy. Now, Doomcock is claiming that the sequel trilogy, "will be removed from canon, isolated in their own alternate timeline and regarded as an Elseworlds-like installment under the label of Star Wars Legends."

The theory continues to state that the new Star Wars movies will be held within a separate Star Wars multiverse. Doomcock then states that, "A massive reset is going to hit the Star Wars universe." He also thinks that the key to this reboot lies within the controversial resurrection of Emperor Palpatine.

"Emperor Palpatine had a room on the second Death Star called The Room of Mirrors. The mirrors were created by The Emperor prior to the Death Star through the Dark Side using ancient Sith rituals. These mirrors linked to the Veil of The Force served many purposes. Using them, Palpatine could manipulate The Force in many ways to further his aims. Han doesn't walk stupidly into a lightsaber, Leia doesn't fly like Mary Poppins through space, Luke has nothing to run away from and consumes no green milk, and I am informed there will be no amazing 'wonder Rey' as she was born after The Emperor's death."

While a huge faction of the Star Wars fan base would love to see the franchise get rebooted, with the Rey trilogy tossed in the dustbin of history, many on social media are calling this nothing more than a very big, dumb rumor. And it should be taken as such until Disney and/or Lucasfilm sprinkle some salt on the situation.

There has long been a petition at change.org to have this sequel trilogy striked from the official canon. It garnered 116,794 supporters, but no one from Disney has publicly acknowledged it. There is no current word on when the next Star Wars movie will hit theaters. All we know is that Taika Waititi is working on a new movie, though no details have been released yet.