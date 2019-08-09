The Star Wars saga is getting yet another re-release this fall. Some brand new box art has been making the rounds online, which showcases Blu-ray and DVD covers for each individual movie in the franchise. It appears Disney and Lucasfilm are going to try and capitalize on the hype leading up to the release of The Rise of Skywalker this December by unleashing new (ish) versions of every single entry in retail stores.

Here's what we know. Box art for all ten movies in the Star Wars saga, including the prequel trilogy, the original trilogy and all four movies released during the Disney era thus far, has been making the rounds online. All of the art is matching, in that it carries a similar artistic theme, which should look reasonably good when they're all displayed together on an end cap at Target, Best Buy or any other potential retailer. It appears to be Blu-ray and DVD only. No 4K Ultra HD copies. It also doesn't appear that any additional bonus features are going to be made available.

Another hugely important element with this release is that every single one of the movies comes with a digital copy. Digital copies have become something of an industry standard, but they were previously pretty hard to come by with the individual Star Wars releases. Especially for the prequels and the original trilogy. So, depending on the price point for each of these, the digital codes alone could be worth it for certain hardcore fans. That said, for those who already own Blu-ray copies, there may not be enough here to justify the expense. Especially considering what may be coming in the not-too-distant future.

While it hasn't yet been confirmed by Lucasfilm, evidence is mounting that the entire Star Wars saga will finally be getting released on 4K next year around the time that The Rise of Skywalker makes its way to home video. What's more, word on the street is Lucasfilm will release a gigantic, and likely very expensive, 4K box set that will include every single movie released in the franchise thus far. For fans who are willing to exercise a little patience, that could very well be worth the expense, as any such release in a new format, especially a box set, will surely contain a ton of new bonus features.

Odds are, these new Blu-ray/DVD copies are meant for the more casual fan and impulse buyer as we ramp up to the conclusion of this Skywalker saga on December 20. Let's be honest, Disney didn't spend $4 billion on Lucasfilm to not do things like this. And Star Wars fans are used to countless re-releases at this point. These new copies are expected to hit shelves on September 22. Be sure to check out the box art, as shared by That Junkman's Twitter account, below.

