Sebastian Stan has magically been transformed into a young Luke Skywalker, thanks to DeepFake technology. Star Wars fans, along with Mark Hamill, have all marveled at how similar Sebastian Stan looks to a young Luke Skywalker for years now. Stan and Hamill have even joked about it together publicly. However, thanks to the immense success of The Mandalorian, hopes of a fancasting are starting to grow by the day. The world wants to see Stan as a young Skywalker in one form or another.

Popular DeepFake video creator Shamook decided to take some Return of the Jedi footage and place Sebastian Stan into it. As usual, the work is excellent, though the two actors look almost too similar. Stan can be seen taking over for Mark Hamill in Jabba's palace, chatting with Han Solo, and threatening the Emperor alongside his father, Darth Vader. The DeepFake really makes a strong case for Stan to join another Disney-owned property.

The Mandalorian was finally able to show Star Wars fans the true power of a young Luke Skywalker. The sequel trilogy turned Luke into an old and bitter hermit, who abandoned the Jedi way, along with his friends and family. Thankfully, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were able to show fans exactly how powerful Luke was with the Force in the final episode of The Mandalorian season 2. Now, Star Wars fans want to see Disney+ series centered on a young Luke Skywalker, before he exiled himself to Ahch-To. As for whether or not that happens is anybody's guess at the moment, but if it does end up happening, it might be awhile.

Lucasfilm currently has a ton of Star Wars projects in various stages of development. In addition to The Mandalorian, Disney+ also has the Ahsoka series, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, The Bad Batch, and The Acolyte. Plus, there are two big screen projects on the way. In other words, there's a lot to get to before we possibly see the further adventures of a young Luke Skywalker, though there is hope that we'll see the iconic Jedi again in The Mandalorian season 3 with Baby Grogu.

Back in 2017, Sebastian Stan expressed interest in playing Luke Skywalker. "I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker, I'd be very happy," Stan said. Fans are hoping that he'll get his wish. For now, Stan is preparing to unveil The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series. The studio released a new trailer during the Super Bowl and it quickly broke viewing records, which should tell you how much hardcore MCU fans want to see Stan, along with Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Winter Soldier. You can check out the excellent DeepFake video above, thanks to the Shamook YouTube channel.