Would Sebastian Stan be willing to play Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars galaxy? It would, at the very least, require a phone call from Mark Hamill. Stan, who is best known for his role as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been a fan-favorite choice to play a younger version of the character in a galaxy far, far away. Now, the actor has addressed the question of whether or not he would take the role head-on.

Sebastian Stan is currently promoting the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which recently debuted on Disney+. Popping by to speak with Good Morning America, he was asked about the possibility of playing Luke Skywalker, should Lucasfilm come calling. Here's what Stan had to say about it.

"Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then I won't believe it."

The conversation has been going on for some time now, largely because Sebastian Stan happens to look a whole lot like a younger Mark Hamill, who originated the role in 1977's A New Hope. Hamill has even joked about being Stan's "father" on Twitter before. So there is certainly an acknowledgment and an awareness between them. Whether or not Hamill would give the actor his blessing to take the baton in a future Star Wars project? That remains to be seen. But there is reason to believe this is a conversation that will come up in the not-too-distant future.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2 finale. In a big shock to the fanbase, Luke Skywalker appeared in the show's season 2 finale to take Grogu on as his apprentice. And it was Mark Hamill, who was de-aged using heavy CGI, reprising the role once again. Due to the nature of the character's reappearance, it seems likely we'll see Luke again, be it in The Mandalorian or one of the spin-off shows that are currently in the works. But it's not necessarily practical to have Hamill back full-time in that timeline. The CGI worked in that one scene. It would be tough to make it work on a larger scale.

As such, the most logical option would be for Lucasfilm and Disney to cast another actor to play Luke Skywalker in this timeline, which is roughly five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Sebastian Stan has proved to be a popular choice online. And, not for nothing, but thanks to his time in the MCU, Stan has a great relationship with Disney. Plus, he's not afraid to commit to a franchise. It would just be a matter of Mark Hamill making the call. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns this Friday with a new episode on Disney+. You can check out the full interview clip from the Good Morning America Twitter account.