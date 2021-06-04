A fan-favorite character has returned to the Star Wars galaxy. Qi'ra, played by Emilia Clarke, was introduced to the franchise in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now, three years later, she has returned in a brand new story. Clarke, for her part, recently learned about it and she has shared her feelings on the matter.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1. Those intending to read the Marvel Comics crossover event should turn back now. The book written by Charles Soule with art from Luke Ross, takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In it, we see the journey Boba Fett took after capturing Han Solo. Yet, getting the prize to Jabba's palace safely, as it turns out, was not easy. Other Star Wars bounty hunters were trying to get their hands on Han. At the end of the issue, someone manages to do just that. And the one who does so is none other than Qi'Ra.

I just love how Qi'ra in the comics looks exactly like Emilia 😌 yup she's getting her spinoff series and no one's changing my mind pic.twitter.com/46yKr79Vwm — ℝίτα⚡ (@JonxDanyy) June 2, 2021

Indeed, roughly a decade after the events of Solo, Qi'ra is still affiliated with Crimson Dawn, the crime syndicate headed up by Maul. The movie sees Han's old flame secretly working for Maul and the organization. It appears that wasn't a temporary situation. While much will surely be revealed as War of the Bounty Hunters rolls on, this made for one heck of a reveal. During a recent interview, Emilia Clarke responded to her character's return. Here's what she had to say about it.

"It means so much. It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn't get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it, bringing it on home to the family in that way, cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that."

Solo didn't turn out to be the hit that Disney and Lucasfilm hoped it would be. Directed by Ron Howard (following the firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller well into production), the movie hit theaters in May 2018 mere months after the ever-divisive The Last Jedi. It topped out at just $392 million at the box office, making it the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie to date.

Be that as it may, quite a few fans have rallied behind the movie since its release. There has been much desire to #MakeSolo2Happen. Nothing has materialized but, if anything, it has almost certainly paved the way for these characters to return elsewhere in the universe, even if it's not in a direct sequel. We'll have to see what comes of Qi'ra and Han as this story continues to unfold in the coming months. Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 is out now from Marvel Comics. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.